Latest News
Maymay District of Badakhshan Fallen to Taliban: MP
Nilofar Ibrahimi, a member of Wolesi Jirga, Lower House of Parliament, said on Thursday that Maymay district of Badakhshan province has fallen to Taliban.
According to Ibrahimi the center of the district witnessed heavy clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters in Wednesday night.
Sanaullah Rohani, spokesman for Badakhshan police has not confirmed the district had fallen to the Taliban but said that clashes have been ongoing between Taliban and Afghan forces in the district.
He said that due to bad weather reinforcements and air support has been delayed.
According to Rohani they will send reinforcement troops in from a nearby district.
Taliban had not commented about the incident so far.
Latest News
Pakistan Prime Minister lands in Kabul, will meet with Ghani
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Kabul on Thursday and will meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani where the two will discuss the Afghan peace process and other issues directly linked to bilateral ties.
This is Khan’s first visit to Afghanistan but is seen as an extension of the sustained engagement between the neighbors as they build cooperation across a range of fields.
The last time the two leaders met was in June last year during Ghani’s visit to Pakistan. They also met on the sidelines of the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah in May last year. However Ghani and Khan have since had a number of telephone discussions.
Pakistan’s Foreign Office said Thursday that the delegation visiting Kabul would also include the foreign minister, adviser for commerce and investment, and senior officials.
“The prime minister’s visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani had last visited Pakistan in June 2019,” a foreign office statement read.
According to the statement the prime minister will hold a one-on-one meeting with Ghani, delegation-level talks and a joint press conference.
“The focus would be on further deepening the fraternal bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Afghan peace process, and regional economic development and connectivity,” the statement read.
In this context, besides the foreign minister’s regular exchanges with his Afghan counterpart, there have recently been important visits from Afghanistan to Pakistan of Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Speaker Afghan Wolesi Jirga Rahman Rahmani and Commerce Minister Nisar Ahmad Ghoraini.
On August 31, 2020, the Second Review Session of the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) was held in Kabul.
As part of this process, and in the run-up to the prime minister’s forthcoming visit, Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood visited Kabul from 16-18 November 2020.
Latest News
Seven civilians killed in Taliban mortar attack: MoD
Ministry of Defense on Thursday claimed a Taliban mortar killed seven civilians in Kunduz province.
According to a ministry statement, a Taliban mortar hit a civilian house in the city of Kunduz province on Wednesday night killing seven civilians including women and children and six others were wounded.
Army forces in the province also confirmed the incident.
The Taliban have not yet commented.
In April this year UNAMA in a report said that more than 500 civilians, including more than 150 children, were killed due to the fighting in Afghanistan during the first quarter of 2020.
The report said there was a total of 1,293 civilian casualties (533 killed and 760 injured) in Afghanistan during the first three months of the year, indicating the heavy toll the conflict continues to inflict on the civilian population.
UNAMA attributed “39 percent” to the Taliban, “13 percent to Daesh,” and the remainder to undetermined anti-government militant groups.
Latest News
Australian elite forces involved in 39 unlawful killings, inquiry claims
An official inquiry into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan by Australian special forces has found troops were involved in the unlawful killing of 39 civilians or prisoners amid a “warrior culture”.
Addressing a press conference overnight Thursday, after the findings were released, chief of the Australian Defense Forces General Angus Campbell “sincerely and unreservedly” apologized to the people of Afghanistan for the conduct of troops as noted in the report.
“It would have devastated the lives of Afghan families and communities, causing immeasurable pain and suffering,” he said.
Australia’s Defense Force is recommending that Australia’s Federal Police (AFP) should investigate 19 individuals from the Australian Special Forces over 36 alleged war crimes, including murder and cruel treatment of non-combatants in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2013.
“Those alleged to have been unlawfully killed were … prisoners, farmers or other civilians. This shameful record includes alleged instances in which new patrol members were coerced to shoot a prisoner in order to achieve that soldier’s first kill, in an appalling process known as blooding,” Campbell said.
The report states there is “credible information” that weapons or handheld radios were sometimes allegedly placed near a body by Australian forces in order to portray that the person had been killed in action.
Campbell meanwhile stated he had accepted all of the inquiry’s 143 recommendations.
The inquiry was established in 2016 to investigate allegations that Australian special forces had breached the law of armed conflict in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.
Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison contacted Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani just hours before the release of the report overnight and expressed “his deepest sorrow” over the alleged misconduct of Australian troops in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued by the Afghan government, it stated: “(Morrison) assured the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan of the investigations and to ensuring justice.”
CNN meanwhile reported that according to Nishank Motwani, deputy director of the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit in Kabul, the inquiry’s report was likely to leave Afghans feeling “a sense of despair, vindication and anger that foreign forces can so easily get away with cold-blooded murder.”
“The report will allow the Taliban to blame foreign forces for the suffering of Afghan civilians even though Taliban fighters are responsible for the deaths of over 100,000 civilians in the past decade,” he said, adding that any remaining Australian personnel in Afghanistan may be under threat of retaliation.
