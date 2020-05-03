May the 3rd – World Press Freedom Day

May the 3rd is celebrated in many countries around the world as the World Press Freedom Day.

Journalists and pro-media organizations, however, say freedom of expression in Afghanistan is still a problem.

That is to say, the government and non-government agencies do not make information decently available to journalists.

Meanwhile, UNAMA, The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, in a press release on this day, praised the efforts of the media in Afghanistan.

UNAMA says that it supports freedom of expression in the Afghan peace process, noting that any dialogue should be based on fundamental human rights, freedom of expression in particular.

It is worth mentioning that in Afghanistan, the progress on freedom of speech is one of the hard-earned gains of the country in decades. It must not be compromised in processes of any sort.