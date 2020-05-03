Latest News
May the 3rd – World Press Freedom Day
May the 3rd is celebrated in many countries around the world as the World Press Freedom Day.
Journalists and pro-media organizations, however, say freedom of expression in Afghanistan is still a problem.
That is to say, the government and non-government agencies do not make information decently available to journalists.
Meanwhile, UNAMA, The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, in a press release on this day, praised the efforts of the media in Afghanistan.
UNAMA says that it supports freedom of expression in the Afghan peace process, noting that any dialogue should be based on fundamental human rights, freedom of expression in particular.
It is worth mentioning that in Afghanistan, the progress on freedom of speech is one of the hard-earned gains of the country in decades. It must not be compromised in processes of any sort.
Taliban attacks surge after US-Taliban deal for bringing peace in Afghanistan
The Taliban militants have carried out more than 4500 attacks, shows a keen escalation in violence, after the US-Taliban which was signed on 29 February in Qatar, Reuters reported.
According to the report, the Taliban attacks increased by more than 70 percent between March 1 and April 15 compared with the same period a year ago, leaving hundreds of Afghan forces killed.
Afghan government data seen by Reuters indicates that more than 900 Afghan local and national forces were killed during that same period, up from about 520 a year earlier.
Meanwhile, Taliban casualties fell to 610 in the period, down from roughly 1,660 a year ago, as U.S. and Afghan forces have reduced the number of offensive attacks and airstrikes following the U.S.-Taliban accord, the report said.
Citing Senior Western, Afghan, and independent officials Reuters said that the increase in Taliban attacks shows the insurgent group’s willful disregard of a pledge to reduce violence made as part of the accord signed in late February.
“Taliban fighters are not hitting large government centers or cities, they are focusing on villages in Herat, Kabul, Kandahar and Balkh provinces that have reported the highest number of coronavirus cases,” a senior Western security official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Meanwhile, two Taliban spokesman said the group was not responsible for a majority of the attacks in recent weeks, accusing the US of jeopardizing the peace deal by supporting Afghan security forces and not releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners as part of a prisoner swap stipulated under the accord.
The Taliban told Reuters that the group’s attacks between the start of March and April 15 fell 54.7% compared with a year ago to 537.
The group said its attacks were not “as intense” compared with the previous year and Afghan security forces members killed fell 54.2% to 935 while the number wounded fell 55.9% to 742.
On Friday, clashes between Taliban fighters and Afghan forces intensified in northern Balkh and southern Logar province as warring sides fought to control checkpoints. Dozens of Afghan security men and Taliban fighters were killed.
Taliban should stop killing Afghans: NSC
The National Security Council has called on the Taliban to reduce violence, saying that the group should not seek an agreement with a foreign country to stop the violence against people of Afghanistan.
The NSC has welcomed the release of prisoners by the Taliban and urges the group to reduce its attacks on civilians and Afghan forces.
“The Taliban should not wait for an agreement with foreign countries to stop the killing of Afghans,” said Javed Faisal, a spokesman for the National Security Council.
So far, the government has released 550 Taliban prisoners, a move forward the kick start of the intra-Afghan negotiations for ending the long-term conflict in the country.
In exchange, the group has released 112 prisoners of the Afghan government.
The National Security Council said that it would release the 950 remaining inmates of the Taliban in the upcoming days.
But apparently, the Taliban still demands the release of several key members of the group.
According to sources close to the Taliban, not releasing these key members made the Taliban increase the violence.
Khalil Safi, Head of the Afghan Peace Center said: “The failure to release these prisoners has halt peace process and increased clashes.”
Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said in a series of tweets: “civilians still suffer from IED blast, targeted assassinations, and other consequences of the ongoing war. To protect them all sides must act now to end the violence.”
“Both the Taliban and the government need to accelerate efforts to release prisoners and lower violence, which is the fastest means to intra-Afghan negotiations and a comprehensive permanent ceasefire,” Khalilzad added.
Meanwhile, Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander said: “Trust should be earned, and talks about ceasefire should be done in the intra-Afghan talks.”
Although 5,000 Taliban prisoners were to be released in exchange for 1,000 Afghan prisoners in ten days after the signing of the US-Taliban peace agreement. However, the process is progressing slowly and there is no sign of negotiations between Afghans.
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: total cases 2496
The Ministry of Public Health of Afghanistan said Saturday that the total number of infected with the Coronavirus in the country has jumped to 2496.
According to the ministry, 179 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total affected to 2,496 in the country.
The cases were recorded as; 75 in Kabul, 23 in Herat, 18 in Balkh, 16 in Jawzjan, 15 in Kandahar, 10 in Ghazni, 7 in Baghlan, 5 in Logar, 4 in Takhar, 3 in Ghor, 2 in Zabul and one in Helmand.
The ministry added that four people had died in the past 24 hours, so far, 72 people have died of the virus in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the ministry confirmed that 21 people were recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 331 in the country.
