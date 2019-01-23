Breaking News

Mastermind of Deadly Attack on NDS Base in Wardak Killed

(Last Updated On: January 23, 2019)

Afghan Intelligence forces have killed a Taliban commander was the mastermind of Monday’s attack on NDS base in central Wardak province, the spy agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The NDS statement said that the intelligence operatives conducted airstrikes in Maidan Shahr, the capital of Wardak province on Tuesday night, in which the commander identified as Noman was killed along with seven other militants.

 “NDS will follow the terrorist group and kill them all,” the statement said.

The Taliban did not immediately comment in this regard.

It comes after the Taliban detonated a Humvee packed with explosives at NDS training center in Maidan Shahr on Monday morning, leaving at least 36 killed and 58 others wounded. 

