Massive fire breaks out at liquid gas facility in Herat
A massive fire broke out at a liquid gas facility north of Herat city on Saturday morning, local officials confirmed.
According to them, firefighting teams have been sent to the scene.
Eyewitnesses meanwhile said at least 10 gas tankers have caught fire.
No further details have been released but unconfirmed reports indicate an initial explosion was heard before the fire broke out.
This comes after February’s massive fire at the customs complex at the Islam-Wala customs post on the border between Herat province and Iran.
A fuel tanker exploded, which set off an enormous fire that spread to more then 100 tankers – resulting in over $50 million in losses to business owners.
Khalilzad in Kabul for talks ahead of Istanbul Summit
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in Kabul for talks with government leaders, including the chairman of the High Council for Naitonal Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.
Khalilzad’s visit comes ahead of the Istanbul Summit which is scheduled to start later this month.
According to a source, Khalilzad will discuss the latest developments around the peace process with high-ranking leaders and the peace proposal expected to be shared by the Afghan Republic at the Turkey conference.
Khalilzad is also expected to meet with President Ashraf Ghani.
The US-proposed and UN-led summit will see Afghan government leaders, politicians and Taliban representatives, along with international stakeholders discuss a roadmap to a political settlement in the country.
No official date has been announced for the summit but some sources have said it could start on April 16.
Ghani, Abdullah and a number of politicians have meanwhile been working on a peace proposal to be presented at the summit.
Over the past week, the HCNR’s leadership committee worked to combine proposals from various entities so that a single plan can be presented in Istanbul.
In an interview with the BBC on Thursday, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh confirmed the Afghan Republic will present a single plan at the summit.
Saleh said the Republic’s plan, which includes early elections, stipulates that incumbent president Ashraf Ghani will not run for presidency.
Saleh said the Afghan government also wants regional and international guarantees for peace and assurances that no deals are made that gives one group all the power.
Saleh said the Republic’s peace plan is comprehensive.
China vows “necessary measures” after US blacklists Chinese supercomputing companies
China’s foreign ministry said Friday it would take necessary measures to protect the legal rights of Chinese companies after the United States added Chinese supercomputing entities to an economic blacklist, Reuters reported.
This comes as the U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday that it was adding seven Chinese supercomputing entities to a U.S. economic blacklist for assisting Chinese military efforts.
The Commerce Department said the seven were “involved with building supercomputers used by China’s military actors, its destabilizing military modernization efforts, and/or weapons of mass destruction programs.”
The department is adding Tianjin Phytium Information Technology, Shanghai High-Performance Integrated Circuit Design Center, Sunway Microelectronics, the National Supercomputing Center Jinan, the National Supercomputing Center Shenzhen, the National Supercomputing Center Wuxi, and the National Supercomputing Center Zhengzhou to its blacklist.
China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing will take “necessary measures” to protect its companies’ rights and interests.
“U.S. containment and suppression cannot hold back the march of China’s scientific and technological development,” he said at a daily news conference in Beijing on Friday.
Companies or others listed on the U.S. Entity List are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department that face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from U.S. suppliers.
“Supercomputing capabilities are vital for the development of many – perhaps almost all – modern weapons and national security systems, such as nuclear weapons and hypersonic weapons, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.
The new rules take effect immediately but do not apply to goods from U.S. suppliers already en route.
During the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. added dozens of Chinese companies to its economic blacklist, including the country’s top smartphone maker Huawei Technologies, top chipmaker SMIC and the largest drone manufacturer, SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd.
Taliban attack kills nine border force members in Herat: sources
At least nine members of the Afghan Border Force were killed in clashes with the Taliban militants in western Herat province, sources said Friday.
According to the sources, the Taliban attacked two outposts in Kohsan and Ghorian districts, share a border with Iran, of the province on Thursday night.
The attack took place in Musa Abad village in Ghorian and the Kamana area in the Kohsan district, sources added.
The Afghan security officials have not commented in this regard.
The Taliban, however, claimed that at least 13 border security members have been killed and 21 more captured by the group.
Meanwhile, some reports indicate that both districts have been fallen into the hands of the militants.
Meanwhile, at least six militants were killed in an operation by the Afghan forces in the Adraskan district of the province.
The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the operation was conducted on Thursday.
According to the statement, at least six militants – including a Taliban commander, Imamuddin Mukhles – were killed and three suspects were arrested.
“An explosive cache were destroyed and 14 motorbikes belonging to the Taliban were seized during the raids,” the statement read.
