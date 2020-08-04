Latest News
Massive explosion rocks port area in Lebanon’s capital Beirut
A massive explosion rocked Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, Tuesday, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, Reuters reported.
Lebanon’s state news agency NNA and two security sources said the blast had occurred in the port area where there are warehouses housing explosives. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or what kind of explosives were in the warehouses.
“I saw a fireball and smoke billowing over Beirut. People were screaming and running, bleeding. Balconies were blown off buildings. Glass in high-rise buildings shattered and fell to the street,” a witness told Reuters.
Local broadcaster LBC quoted the health minister as saying there was a “very high number” of injures and a large amount of damage. Al Mayadeen television said hundreds were wounded.
Another witness told Reuters that she saw heavy grey smoke near the port area and then heard an explosion and saw flames of fire and black smoke: “All the downtown area windows are smashed and there are wounded people walking around. It is total chaos.”
Latest News
North Korea has probably developed nuclear devices to fit ballistic missiles: UN report
Latest News
Three killed in clash with Taliban over rape accusation
At least three civilians were killed and three more wounded in a clash between residents and Taliban militants in Khwaja Ghar district of northeastern Takhar province.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for Takhar police, told Ariana News that the clash broke out after local residents stormed a Taliban prison on Monday afternoon.
According to Asir, members of the community attempted to get access to Taliban insurgents who allegedly raped two girls in the district two weeks ago.
He said the militants opened fire on the residents which resulted in the death of three people. Three more were wounded.
Two weeks ago, a resident of Khwaja Ghar claimed that Taliban fighters raped two of his teenage daughters.
The local Taliban reportedly denied any wrongdoing.
The Taliban has not commented on the incident.
Latest News
Andarabi claims new Daesh leader is a Haqqani member
Masoud Andarabi, the acting minister of interior, said Monday night that Shahab al-Muhajir, the newly appointed leader of Daesh in Afghanistan, was in fact a member of the Haqqani Network.
Commenting on Twitter, Andarabi said: “Haqqani and the Taliban carry out their terrorism on a daily basis across Afg and when their terrorist activities does not suit them politically they rebrand it under ISKP (Daesh Afghanistan).”
Shahab Almahajir, the newly appointed leader of Islamic State of Khorasan Province-ISKP is a Haqani member. Haqani & the Taliban carry out their terrorism on a daily basis across Afg & when their terrorist activities does not suit them politically they rebrand it under ISKP.
— Masoud Andarabi (@andarabi) August 3, 2020
Andarabi’s tweet came just hours after security forces brought an end to the Jalalabad prison siege in the eastern province of Nangarhar.
The attack started on Sunday night shortly after 6.30 pm and carried on throughout the night and most of Monday.
Soon after militants detonated a car bomb at the gates of the prison, and gunmen stormed the facility, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.
Sunday was also the final day of a three-day Eid ceasefire that had been called by both the Taliban and the Afghan government.
However, the prison siege resulted in the death of at least 30 people, including civilians, security force members, and prisoners.
In addition, prisoners escaped during the chaos but security forces said they rounded hundreds of them up.
The attack came just a day after the Afghan intelligence agency, the National Security Directorate (NDS), killed a senior Daesh group commander near Jalalabad.
A statement late Saturday by the National Directorate of Security said the slain militant was Assadullah Orakzai, an intelligence leader for the IS affiliate (Daesh) in Afghanistan. The statement said he was killed near Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. IS has its headquarters in the province.
Orakzai was suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in Afghanistan.
Massive explosion rocks port area in Lebanon’s capital Beirut
North Korea has probably developed nuclear devices to fit ballistic missiles: UN report
Morning News Show: 29 killed in Nangarhar prison attack
Tahawol: Logic in convening consultative Loya Jirga
Pas Az Khabar: Nangarhar prison attack ends
Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan
Israel launches spy satellite to keep a better eye on enemies
Afghanistan customs revenue lost to ’embezzlement’
Car bomb kills public police commander – Nangarhar
Abdullah introduces list of cabinet nominees to Presidential Palace
Morning News Show: 29 killed in Nangarhar prison attack
Tahawol: Logic in convening consultative Loya Jirga
Pas Az Khabar: Nangarhar prison attack ends
Morning News Show: COVID-19 outbreak in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: three-day ceasefire
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Clashes between Afghan, Pakistani troops leave 15 dead, 80 wounded – Kandahar
- Latest News5 days ago
Nine killed, more than 40 wounded in Logar car bomb blast
- Zerbana3 days ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan economic situation after Pandemic
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban third ceasefire discussed
- Latest News4 days ago
Ghani: another 500 Taliban prisoners will be released soon
- Sola2 days ago
Sola: Ghani urges for consultative Jirga regarding remaining 400 Taliban prisoners
- Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show: three-day ceasefire
- COVID-193 days ago
SIGAR reports Afghanistan heading for humanitarian disaster due to COVID-19