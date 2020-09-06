Featured
Mass evacuation of people as super typhoon heads for Japan
Hundreds of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in Japan as a super typhoon headed towards the country on Sunday.
Typhoon Haishen is “absolutely massive” meteorologists have said adding that it could pack winds of up to 252km per hour.
Officials said evacuation orders and advisories have been issued to more than 100,000 households along the southwestern coast of Japan.
This is the second powerful storm to hit the region in a week. Typhoon Maysak followed a similar path to Haishen.
Officials said in Kagoshima prefecture, 246,251 people have been evacuated and a further 36,392 people have been evacuated from their homes in Nagasaki prefecture in advance of the typhoon.
“People in affected areas should not hesitate to evacuate their homes, even though they may be worried about being infected with the coronavirus,” a meteorological official told a news conference broadcast by Japanese public broadcaster NHK on Saturday.
The Japan Times reported that several companies, including Sony and Toyota, stopped production and two of Japan’s railway systems said they would suspend some services.
The storm is also expected to hit the Korean Peninsula, CNN reported. If Typhoon Haishen makes landfall in South Korea, it will be the third storm to make landfall in the country this season.
According to NOAA’s historical database, the country has never had three typhoons make landfall in a single year.
Watchdog releases damning report on Afghan Cricket Board
Integrity Watch Afghanistan this week painted a grim picture of governance issues regarding the Afghan Cricket Board and said the organization lacks transparency, accountability and corruption prevention measures.
In a report by the watchdog, it stated that procedures around the appointment of board members was also questionable.
It was also found that despite having received international aid to promote cricket among women, the ACB has failed to provide the necessary physical infrastructure for women to play the game.
In addition, Integrity Watch said that the study, which took several months, required the intervention of the Access to Information Commission as the board was unwilling to provide essential information to the research team.
According to Sayed Ikram Afzali, Executive Director of Integrity Watch: “The ACB is faced with multiple governance issues. First and foremost is the politicization of the appointments process of board members and the too frequent changes at executive level.”
The report quoted Afzali as saying “the Afghan President who holds the prerogative on the appointment of the board chairman has not been able to maintain transparency and accountability in regard to leadership changes on the board and has never provided the reasons for changes in the leadership.”
According to the watchdog, President Ashraf Ghani changed the ACB leadership four times over the past six years and none of the outgoing chairmen left on good terms as accusations of corruption and nepotism were rife.
“Additionally, the government has not carried out any performance appraisals on board members or after any of these changes,” the report stated.
Integrity Watch pointed out that in other cricket-playing countries the process of appointing leadership members was a democratic one and elected chairmen serve for a period of between three and five years, depending on the countries.
The report stated that “Afghanistan needs to restructure the ACB based on international best practices.”
Corruption was another key factor and according to Ezatullah Adib, Head of Research at Integrity Watch, “minimum measures such as a proper code of conduct at the ACB are not in place to prevent corruption.”
He said the anti-corruption code was adopted from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in August 2019. However, the watchdog pointed out that this only happened after Integrity Watch requested the document for the purpose of this study.
In addition, the document has not been translated into Dari or Pashto so that players and officials can use it.
The report also found the ACB has not published its annual audit and there is no evidence that is has undergone an independent annual audit.
The watchdog has meanwhile called on the president to order the amendment of the ACB constitution so as to set a tenure period for board members and to detail procedures for their selection to the board.
This in addition to recommended revisions and adjustments of policies and an overhaul of the organizations.
Afzali concluded, “This research shows that Afghan cricket team has recorded incredible success in the last two decades but it also shows that until the governance of the ACB is fixed to meet proper best practice governance standards, it won’t be able to provide the vital support and management for the game to achieve its full potential.”
Chief US peace envoy Khalilzad heads to Doha to push for talks
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has left for Doha Qatar “to promote” the immediate start to peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
In a statement issued by the US State Department, it was said Khalilzad “will be traveling in the region to advance ongoing US efforts to promote the immediate start of intra-Afghan negotiations (IAN).”
“The Afghan people are ready for a sustainable reduction in violence and a political settlement that will end the war,” the statement read.
“Afghan leaders must seize this historic opportunity for peace. All sides have taken important steps to remove obstacles for the start of IAN. Now is the time to start.”
Indications point towards the possibility of talks starting this week in Doha, where the Taliban has a political office.
On Saturday, a delegation of Taliban members left Pakistan for Doha after holding talks with Pakistani officials. Later Saturday, the Taliban announced it had decided on its peace talks team members.
Their team will be led by Mawlawi Abdul Hakim – who is believed to be a hardline insurgent cleric and a close confidant of the Taliban’s reclusive chief, Hibatullah Akhundzada.
The Taliban’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told VOA the group has “formed a strong and inclusive team for intra-Afghan negotiations. It mostly comprises members of the Rehbari Shoura [Taliban leadership council], and the Islamic Emirate’s [Taliban] chief justice has been appointed as the team leader.”
Taliban appoints peace talks team members
The Taliban has announced the appointment of its peace talks team and said Sheikh Mawlawi Abdul Hakim will lead the team.
The Taliban stated the deputy head will be Abbas Stanekzai and the spokesperson for the Taliban’s political office will be Muhammad Naeem Wardak.
In addition, the group said the team would consist of 21 members.
This comes after reports indicated earlier Saturday that the delegation that had gone to Pakistan late last month has returned to Doha in Qatar – in a sign the talks could start soon.
The Taliban’s latest move is yet another sign that long-awaited peace talks could start within the next week.
Although preconditions appear to have all been met, which included the release of over 5,000 Taliban prisoners, actual talks have yet to start.
