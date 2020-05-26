Masks too dangerous for infants: Japanese health experts

(Last Updated On: May 26, 2020)

Face masks should not be used by children under the age of two as it can make breathing difficult, the Japan Pediatric association said.

According to Japan’s coronavirus guidelines, the Japanese should wear masks to prevent contracting with the virus, but the medical organization has warned parents that masks can be too dangerous for infants.

“It is possible that masks make it difficult for infants to breathe and increase the risks of heatstroke,” the organization said in leaflet quoted by CNN.

The leaflet said, “Masks are not necessary for children under two.”

The newborns’ respiratory systems have narrower airways, wearing face masks can make it difficult more difficult for infants to breathe and can place a heavy burden on their hearts.

Japan lifted the state emergency across the country on Monday after it witnessed a decrease in the number of infections in the country.

So far, 16,581 people have been infected with the COVID-19 in Japan and 830 others have died of the virus.