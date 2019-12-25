Maryam Sama Is Removed From The List of Investigation Committee For Logar’s Sexual Harassment Case

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2019)

Not long ago, the case of sexual harassment on more than 500 students in Logar province became a hot topic in national and foreign news media which raised many extreme reactions from the people and the president.

Following that, the attorney general, Human rights commission, and the house of the representatives made the different investigating team for the case. Maryam Sama, a member of the lower house, was part of the investigating team, but in the last minutes, her name was removed from the list by the head of the lower house.

“There was a case in Logar, and I proposed to build an investigating team that was eventually built. At the last minute, they took my name out of the last minute by the CE of the lower house. I want people to ask the chair of the house the reason why I am not a part of the team anymore,” said Maryam Sama.

In the meantime, the investigating team from the house without Sama could not prove any claim against anyone in their mission.

This comes as the Human Resource commission stressed that there a few people related to the case who should be followed and prosecuted.

The investigations of the attorney general are ongoing decisively to find out the hidden parts of the sexual harassment case of Logar Province.