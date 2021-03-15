Featured
Martial law in Myanmar’s Yangon city after deadliest day since coup
Myanmar activists planned more anti-coup rallies on Monday, a day after dozens of protesters were killed in clashes with security forces and unidentified assailants torched several Chinese-financed factories in the commercial hub of Yangon.
Reuters reported that the attacks on businesses from China provoked its strongest comments yet on the turmoil gripping its Southeast Asian neighbor, where many people see China as supportive of the February 1 coup.
The Chinese embassy said many Chinese staff were injured and trapped in the arson attacks and urged Myanmar’s ruling generals to stop violence and ensure the safety of people and property.
Japan, which has long competed for influence in Myanmar with China, said it was monitoring the situation and considering how to respond in terms of economic cooperation.
According to Reuters, the worst of Sunday’s bloodshed came in the Yangon suburb of Hlaingthaya where security forces killed at least 34 protesters after arson attacks on Chinese-owned factories, the Myanmar Now media group said. A doctor in the area put the death toll there at 33 in a Facebook message.
Sixteen people were killed in other places, rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said, as well as one policeman, making it the bloodiest day since the coup.
State media said martial law had been imposed in Hlaingthaya and several other districts of Yangon.
The latest deaths bring the toll from the protests to 138, based on a tally by the AAPP.
“The horrific increase in the number of protesters killed by live fire over the weekend shows just how emboldened Myanmar’s security forces are to target protesters with live ammunition,” Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch said in a statement.
A junta spokesman did not answer calls requesting comment.
The army said it took power after its accusations of fraud in a November 8 election won by veteran democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party were rejected by the electoral commission. It has promised to hold a new election but has not set a date.
Suu Kyi has been detained since the coup and is due to return to court on Monday. She faces at least four charges, including the illegal use of walkie-talkie radios and infringing coronavirus protocols.
Featured
Peace talks should rotate among countries: Afghan envoy
Afghan peace talks in Doha should be rotated to other venues, Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Javid Ahmad said in an interview with Reuters.
Ahmad told Reuters peace talks should not be held in one fixed location, but rotate among venues in Europe, Asia, the Middle East or Afghanistan itself.
The Taliban, which opened an office in Qatar in 2013, was too “comfortable” there, he said. “We want the Taliban to get out of their comfort zone.”
“The Qataris could have used its role as a host to play a more active and decisive role in pushing the Taliban to reduce violence or declare a ceasefire,” Ahmad said.
“They have not properly used their leverage, as a host to the Taliban …, to push the group’s leaders to declare a ceasefire or to visibly reduce violence.”
Reuters reported that Qatar’s state communications office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment however Qatar foreign ministry special envoy Mutlaq al-Qahtani told Reuters last month the Gulf state wanted to see a reduction in violence in Afghanistan that could lead to continued peace and security.
Russia will hold a conference on Afghanistan this week, while Turkey hosts talks next month as the United States seeks to shake up the process, proposing an interim Afghan government.
Ahmad meanwhile said that the only way to achieve a transition of power was through elections. The Taliban have said they are committed to the peace negotiations, Reuters reported.
Peace talks started between the Afghan Republic and the Taliban in September last year but in the months that followed little was achieved and negotiations are widely considered “stalled” at the moment.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration signed a troop withdrawal deal with the Taliban in February 2020 under which all international forces were expected to leave the country by May 1.
However, violence has risen and NATO officials say some conditions of the deal, including the Taliban cutting ties with international militant groups, have not been met, which the Taliban disputes.
Featured
Interior Minister warns against hasty withdrawal of foreign troops
Afghanistan’s Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi warned on Saturday against a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan of foreign troops, saying that the Taliban’s ties to al-Qaeda remain intact and that a swift pullout would worsen global counterterrorism efforts.
In an interview with The Associated Press Andarabi said that Afghan National Security Forces backed by U.S. assistance have so far put a squeeze on terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, including Daesh.
Andarabi’s warning comes just seven weeks before the May 1 foreign troops withdrawal deadline as per the US-Taliban agreement signed in February last year.
No decision has yet been made by Washington, which is reviewing the deal signed by the former Trump administration,
According to AP, Andarabi challenged U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s prediction last weekend that the withdrawal of U.S. troops would yield territorial gains to the Taliban, saying that Afghan troops could hold territory, but still needed aid and air support to maintain remote checkpoints.
“The Afghan security forces are fully capable of defending the capital and the cities and the territories that we are present in right now,” he said.
“We think that the Afghan security forces this year have proven to the Taliban that they will not be able to gain territory.”
Since the U.S. signed the deal with the Taliban violence and targeted killings, often unclaimed, have spiked.
AP reported that Andarabi sympathized with Kabul residents’ complaints about rampant crime, but said nearly 70 percent of Afghanistan’s police force is battling the Taliban, eroding efforts to maintain law and order. Every day the police confront over 100 Taliban attacks throughout the country, he added.
Andarabi said some progress had been made to stem the violence in the past month, with over 400 arrests.
But he underlined that Afghanistan still very much needs continued support from the international community, including the United States and NATO, in both war and peacetime, AP reported.
He said it will take great effort to reintegrate into a peacetime society the tens of thousands of armed men roving the country — regardless of which faction they are from, he said.
He also pointed out that police face a daunting anti-narcotics battle in a country that produces more than 4,000 tons of opium – the raw material used to make heroin – more than every other opium-producing country combined.
Peace, said Andarabi, would free the police to fight the drug war that is also fueling Afghanistan’s soaring crime rate.
Featured
Blinken’s letter to Ghani draws widespread debate
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s letter to President Ashraf Ghani suggesting the establishment of a transitional government and a high-level summit in Turkey has sparked widespread reaction among Afghan officials and politicians – with some in favor of the move and others opposed to it.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said at an event commemorating the 7th death anniversary of Marshal Qasim Fahim on Monday, that Afghanistan will never accept demands that could jeopardize the people’s right to vote.
He said the letter, which was in fact a proposal for a new political structure in Afghanistan, was “shameful” and that he will “resist it”.
“Let me be clear I will not sign it,” Saleh said.
He also stated that the people of Afghanistan will not accept what he called a “forced and imposed peace on the people of Afghanistan”.
“One of the articles is to form a supreme council for the enforcement of Sharia [law]. In the county where we have several scholars like Imam Abu Hanifa; now two people who graduated from Haqqania School will hand over a certificate of Islam to us. I will never sign at the bottom of that shameful document,” said Saleh.
“We have the right not to hang the fate of 35 million people on someone else’s schedule,” he said adding that “Americans and their Western allies have every right to decide the fate of 2,500 U.S. and a few thousand NATO troops now stationed in our country.”
This was in reference to the stipulated May 1 withdrawal of all US troops as per the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last year in February.
Saleh also reiterated government’s position that only elected leaders can govern Afghanistan and Afghan voters should be the ones to freely choose them.
“If they (Taliban) agree to elections in principle, it is the president’s last term [in office], so then we can talk about a date for an election,” he said.
“We held two days of talks with U.S. officials and told them we will never compromise on the rights of the people of Afghanistan,” he said.
According to Saleh, government’s stance will not change. He also stated he is not worried about the letter.
“We are neither concerned about the letter nor has it changed our position,” Saleh said.
“But we will not accept any deal [sealed] between 20 people in a room; for the dissolution of the Constitution and our achievements; and especially we will not let anyone take the people’s right to vote away – never, never, never!,” he said.
Meanwhile, former president Hamid Karzai also highlighted the diversity in the country and urged Afghans to work hard at preserving unity.
Referring to his time in office he said: “I had one view, Marshal (Qasim Fahim, former first vice president) had another view, and (former vice president Karim) Khalili had another opinion, but it was all about the country’s interests, and that must be preserved.”
Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said he also received a letter, similar to that sent to Ghani.
Abdullah stated the letter indicates that the international community considers the need for peace as urgent but that this was out of government’s control.
“Today, people of Afghanistan are facing difficult times… When three people (female workers of one media outlet) were martyred in Nangarhar, all employees of the radio station went on leave; no media workers are safe; neither are scholars, civil society activists and no one is safe,” said Abdullah.
Abdullah cautiously said that he does not defend the letter and has no intention of defending the letter, and alluded to the issue that one should not ignore suggestions by foreigners.
“Today, as in the past, we complain about foreigners. These foreigners are in the world (as decision-makers), they are effective,” he stated.
In the meantime, a number of prominent Afghan politicians said that the letter, outlining Washington’s plan, deprives people of their rights; however, others stated that in order to reach peace, sacrifices need to be made.
“Afghanistan has reached a very sensitive stage. We are almost losing control of the situation because the international community is in a hurry regarding Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Mohaqiq, Ghani’s Senior Adviser for Security and Politics Affairs.
“Peace needs sacrifices, people lose lives on a daily basis and they are tired of the war,” said Azizullah Din Mohammad, deputy head of the HCNR.
Meanwhile, some politicians consider the new US plan for peace as ambiguous.
They argue that there is no clarity about how to deal with other terrorist groups that operate in the country in a post-peace deal environment – between government and the Taliban.
Peace talks should rotate among countries: Afghan envoy
Jailed French tourist in Iran faces spying charge
Leaving Afghanistan under US-Taliban deal could spur chaos: LA Times
Martial law in Myanmar’s Yangon city after deadliest day since coup
Sola: Preparations for Turkey and Russia peace summits discussed
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
Targeted killings taking serious toll on civil society and media: UN report
Gunmen storm Nigerian school, kidnap ‘many’ students
MMA fighter ‘throws match’ after threatened in locker room
Sola: Preparations for Turkey and Russia peace summits discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Officials cry foul over ethnicity and tribe categories for ID cards
Tahawol: Agenda of Moscow summit discussed
Zerbena: Ways to promote domestic production discussed
Morning News Show: Kabul prepares to attend Russia and Turkey peace summits
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Education Ministry bans school girls over 12 from singing in public
-
Latest News5 days ago
Turkey to host meeting on Afghan peace late in March
-
Business4 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines ‘loses $1m’ after Boeing impounded in Russia
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blinken tells House Committee no decision yet on troops withdrawal
-
Latest News3 days ago
Turkey to host Afghan peace talks in April
-
Latest News3 days ago
Karzai says new US plan is best chance for peace
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan rights watchdog slams move to ban girls from singing
-
Latest News2 days ago
UNSC calls for immediate end to alarming targeted attacks in Afghanistan