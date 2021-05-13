Latest News
Married couple hold concert to promote women’s rights
Afghan singers Wajiha and Farid Rastagar held a concert on Thursday, the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, in Kabul to promote the protection of women’s rights during peace talks.
Wajiha and Farid Rastagar, both well known and popular, say that the message being sent out, by way of holding the concert, was one of preserving and strengthening the achievements of women over the past 20 years.
A number of women and civil society activists who attended the concert also stressed that there would be no peace without preserving the achievements of women.
The singers meanwhile emphasized that women’s achievements and civil liberties should not be sacrificed in peace talks.
“We wanted to send the message that under no circumstances do we retreat, we are here and we are always present and in no way can they diminish our presence,” said Wajiha Rastagar.
“Our songs send a message to our people and our opponents to come and make peace with us because we have no choice but to hold hands and bring peace to the country,” said Farid Rastagar.
“We want to show our activity alongside our brothers in any field,” said Muzhda, a participant.
“We want to play a role in the peace talks and we want our achievements not to be ignored so that they do not value us when the Taliban come,” said Tahmena, another participant.
The participants say that they have made many sacrifices in the last two decades to consolidate their role in society and will not allow anyone to deal with their destiny.
This comes after the couple was not allowed to hold a concert during Ramadan month in Herat province.
The couple said earlier that the provincial officials prevented them from holding the concert due to security reasons.
The action sparked an outcry among social media users who criticized provincial officials for their decision.
Day 1 of ceasefire: Nine people killed, 18 wounded in 4 explosions
While both the Taliban and the Afghan security forces observed the first day of the three-day Eid ceasefire Thursday, four explosions were reported across the country, claiming the lives of at least nine people and wounding 18 others.
No group has not yet claimed responsibility for any of the explosions.
Thursday also saw people around the country calling for an extension of the ceasefire, stating that people are tired of the war and want to live in peace.
No clashes were however reported on the first day of the ceasefire between Taliban and security forces.
But despite the ceasefire, two separate explosions caused by landmines in Kandahar killed seven people including children and women and injured three others. The government says that all the victims were civilians.
In Kunduz, two civilians were killed and 14 others were injured when another IED exploded.
Sources say that all the victims were civilians and most of them were children who were celebrating Eid.
Breshna Power Company also reported on Thursday that one of its employees was wounded when an IED exploded while the technician was working on an electrical pylon.
At the time of the explosion, Breshna employees were repairing the pylon which had been damaged in another explosion on Friday night in Kalakan district of Kabul.
The pylon carries electricity from Uzbekistan to Kabul and surrounding areas.
While areas remained calm across the country, Afghan National Army (ANA) officials said they will observe the three-day ceasefire but they are still ready to defend the country if needed.
One Special Forces soldier, Safiullah, said he has “been wounded five times on the battlefield and just wants peace”.
As families relaxed on this special day, many took to the outdoors to enjoy the calm.
One popular family retreat on Thursday was Qargha Lake – on the outskirts of Kabul city.
Here family and friends gathered to enjoy the day and the respite from violence – taking in the peaceful surroundings where their children could play safely – a rare event in the country.
The United States, the European Union, NATO and the United Nations have meanwhile all called on the Taliban to continue the ceasefire, but the group has said the ceasefire will not last – a not-so-promising message for the Afghan people.
Afghan leaders call on Taliban to reduce violence and end the war
Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, the former vice president, and Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of Balkh province, on Thursday stressed the need to reduce violence and end the killing of people in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s third marshal, Dostum, said during Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Sheberghan, the capital of Jawzjan province, the Taliban need to consider a continuous ceasefire to achieve peace.
Dostum says the role and position of the people in peace talks must be taken seriously.
Dostum stressed the need to end the war and reduce violence in Afghanistan.
Dostum added that he will not accept the presence of the Taliban with their idea of closing schools and depriving girls of education.
“We support peace and we must make sure that all the people of Afghanistan, all the ethnic figures of the Afghan people see themselves in those decisions,” Dostum said.
Referring to the removal of Naqibullah Fayeq, the former governor of Faryab, Dostum called on the government to leave the decisions on the appointment of governors and district governors to the people.
Meanwhile, Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of Balkh, warned the Taliban that if they do not come to the negotiating table and if they think of conquering Afghanistan through war, the people will mobilize alongside the country’s security forces.
Noor, said: “If the fratricide persists, it is where the national mobilization can respond with force alongside the Afghan armed forces under the umbrella of the regime.”
A number of local officials in Balkh are also emphasizing a permanent ceasefire.
“The main goal of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is a permanent ceasefire and an end to the killing of innocent people,” said Farhad Azimi, the governor of Balkh.
Mohammad Afzal Hadid, head of the Balkh Provincial Council, said: “If someone wants to rule the Afghan people with oppression and torture, such governments are not sustainable.”
However, the Taliban have previously said that the Eid ceasefire will not last after Eid and that they will continue their attacks.
Meanwhile, Hezb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar says that with the withdrawal of foreign troops and a change in government position, or the creation of a transitional government, there is no reason for the war to continue in the country.
Hekmatyar called on the Taliban to pursue a new strategy for peace.
Hekmatyar emphasizes that Afghanistan is in a critical situation and that intelligence units of a number of countries are trying to disrupt the situation for the benefit of themselves.
“Our expectation from the Taliban is that the Taliban need to adopt a new strategy, considering the situation and the fact that foreign forces are leaving and one of the major causes of their war is gone,” he said.
He believes that the only way to achieve unconditional consensus around peace is through influential domestic political channels. He also stressed that if the system changed the military and security structures should remain in place.
The Taliban have intensified fighting in more than 22 provinces of Afghanistan since the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan started and are likely to escalate further after a three-day Eid ceasefire.
Khalilzad calls on Afghan leaders on both sides to embrace peace
United States peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said Thursday, on the first day of Eid-up-Fitr that Afghan leaders on both sides must embrace peace and to put the past behind them.
He noted that Eid is a time to reflect and think about how to go about constructing a better collective future.
“I urge Afghan leaders on both sides to embrace peace. In the spirit of Eid, this should include a firm commitment and a public promise to refrain from any acts of vengeance related to the divisions of the past,” Khalilzad said in a series of tweets.
Khalilzad further tweeted that: “Instead, commit to come together in brotherhood, so that all energy and all talents of the nation can be focused without fear, on the building of a better society.”
“Unrelenting violence has convulsed Afghanistan for over two generations. Citizens live in fear, anxious of when and what the next attack will bring,” Khalilzad added.
Khalilzad also said that now is the opportunity to make peace.
“While overcoming decades of mistrust and anger between warring parties is not easy, to make peace now is the only ethical and the only practical way forward,” he tweeted.
His comment comes at a time while both sides are observing a three-day ceasefire over Eid across the country.
