Married couple hold concert to promote women’s rights

Afghan singers Wajiha and Farid Rastagar held a concert on Thursday, the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, in Kabul to promote the protection of women’s rights during peace talks.

Wajiha and Farid Rastagar, both well known and popular, say that the message being sent out, by way of holding the concert, was one of preserving and strengthening the achievements of women over the past 20 years.

A number of women and civil society activists who attended the concert also stressed that there would be no peace without preserving the achievements of women.

The singers meanwhile emphasized that women’s achievements and civil liberties should not be sacrificed in peace talks.

“We wanted to send the message that under no circumstances do we retreat, we are here and we are always present and in no way can they diminish our presence,” said Wajiha Rastagar.

“Our songs send a message to our people and our opponents to come and make peace with us because we have no choice but to hold hands and bring peace to the country,” said Farid Rastagar.

“We want to show our activity alongside our brothers in any field,” said Muzhda, a participant.

“We want to play a role in the peace talks and we want our achievements not to be ignored so that they do not value us when the Taliban come,” said Tahmena, another participant.

The participants say that they have made many sacrifices in the last two decades to consolidate their role in society and will not allow anyone to deal with their destiny.

This comes after the couple was not allowed to hold a concert during Ramadan month in Herat province.

The couple said earlier that the provincial officials prevented them from holding the concert due to security reasons.

The action sparked an outcry among social media users who criticized provincial officials for their decision.