Featured
Manhunt underway after shooting rampage on streets of Austrian capital
A manhunt by Austrian special forces is currently underway in the Austrian capital Vienna after a shooting rampage by gunmen near the city’s central synagogue on Monday night.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the rampage as a “repulsive terrorist attack”, which started at about 8pm on the streets of the old district of Vienna as hundreds of citizens were enjoying a last night of freedom before a second COVID-19 lockdown.
Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said overnight that several “heavily armed and dangerous” attackers remained on the loose.
As police shut down and sealed off large parts of central Vienna residents were urged to stay indoors.
“We have brought several special forces units together that are now searching for the presumed terrorists. I am therefore not limiting it to an area of Vienna because these are mobile perpetrators,” Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF.
Austrian police also confirmed during the night that two men and one woman died in the attack and several people were injured. Police said some were in critical condition in hospitals.
Nehammer blamed the attack on an Islamic State sympathizer, the only known attacker who was shot dead by police.
Nehammer meanwhile said all six locations in the attack were in the immediate vicinity of the street housing the central synagogue.
Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch said on Twitter it was not clear whether the Vienna synagogue and adjoining offices had been the target and that they were closed at the time.
“We are living in the compound of the synagogue. Upon hearing shots we looked down from the windows and saw the gunmen shooting at the guests of the various bars and pubs,” Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister said.
Featured
Khalilzad calls on Afghan gov’t and Taliban to fight terrorism together
US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to unite against “barbaric” attacks such as Monday’s on Kabul University that left at least 20 students dead.
In a series of tweets, Khalilzad said: “The attack today on Kabul University claimed by ISIS was horrendous. I condemn it and offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.
“This barbaric attack is NOT an opportunity for the government and the Taliban to score points against each other. There is a common enemy here.
He said together the two parties to the peace talks need to unite for peace and prevent terrorist organizations from conducting such attacks.
“Deny ISIS or any other terrorist the space to carry out these inhumane acts. Unite for peace, find a path to a ceasefire, and accelerate a political settlement. These steps would be the right response to this unspeakable barbarism.”
He also said the “terrorist perpetrators are not just against education but are pro-ignorance. They want to breed chaos and instability, terror and poverty. They oppose and fear peace and seek a permanent state of war.”
Khalilzad’s statement followed his meeting Monday with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), in Islamabad.
Khalilzad and Bajwa discussed the regional security situation, the Afghan peace process and border management issues.
Khalilzad also thanked Pakistan for its efforts to facilitate the peace process.
Peace talks started in September in Doha but quickly hit stumbling blocks and have all but stalled with negotiating teams unable to agree on certain issues relating to just the framework of talks going forward.
Instead of delivering the desired results of a reduction in violence and an eventual ceasefire, hostilities in Afghanistan have intensified since September 12 and the increased violence has raised concerns about the sustainability of the peace process.
Featured
UN chief condemns ‘appalling attack’ on Kabul University
In a statement issued on Monday night, UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the deadly attack on Kabul University that left at least 20 students dead.
Guterres also expressed his “deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured”.
Gunmen disguised as police officers stormed the university in Kabul at about 11am on Monday.
According to the UN, the gunmen took hostages but killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens more.
The six-hour siege ended after three assailants were killed, the Interior Ministry said. Islamic State (Daesh) later claimed responsibility for the attack.
“This appalling attack, the second in ten days on a school facility in Kabul, is also an assault on the human right to education”, Guterres said in the statement and reiterated that “those responsible must be held accountable”.
“The United Nations stands by the people and Government of Afghanistan in support of their long-held aspirations for peace”, he concluded.
Featured
Female students among at least 19 killed in Kabul attack
At least four young female students are among at least 19 killed in Monday’s attack on Kabul University that lasted for six hours.
In photographs of one classroom, seen by Ariana News, it was clearly evident that gunmen went on a shooting rampage in the Law Faculty – in a siege that lasted for six hours.
Blood and bodies covered the floor, and one victim appeared to have been shot while trying to jump out of a window as his body was draped over the windowsill.
Shortly after 5pm the Ministry of Interior’s spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed the siege had ended and that three attackers had been killed. He also said 19 people, mostly students, had been killed and dozens more wounded in the attack.
One law lecturer, who survived the attack, told Ariana News from his hospital bed that the insurgents who stormed the department had been very well equipped and confirmed the attackers went on a shooting spree inside the faculty.
Another survivor, a student, said at least 14 of his classmates had been killed or wounded.
This is the second attack on an education facility in 10 days after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives outside the Kawsar-e Danish education center in Kabul on Saturday, October 24.
That bombing killed 24 people, most of whom were teenage students.
Fifty-seven people were also wounded in that attack.
On Monday afternoon, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi said: “We have full confidence in the powerful arms of our security forces so that they will eliminate the terrorists as soon as possible. Following the defeat of the ‘infamous terrorists’ in Helmand, these groups are now disorganized and targeting academic venues.”
Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh also lashed out at the insurgents and said the country will “correct our intelligence failures” but added that “the Talibs, their like minded satanic allies in the next door won’t be ever able to wash their Conscience of this stinking & non-justifiable attack on Kabul uni.”
Manhunt underway after shooting rampage on streets of Austrian capital
Khalilzad calls on Afghan gov’t and Taliban to fight terrorism together
UN chief condemns ‘appalling attack’ on Kabul University
Female students among at least 19 killed in Kabul attack
Officials condemn violent attack on Kabul University
Bayat chairman lays first brick of STEM unit at Kabul school
Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai dies after being hit by a car
Russia gets Armenia and Azerbaijan to agree to a truce
KamAir plane loses power, pilot ‘glides’ into Kabul
World Bank warns of increased poverty due to COVID-19 shock
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
Trending
- Featured3 days ago
Saudi man crashes car into gate at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
- Featured3 days ago
Heavy clashes in Kandahar after Taliban move in to take over districts
- Latest News5 days ago
Ghani calls for talks to be based on Holy Quran and Sharia Law
- Featured3 days ago
Afghan civil society appeals to EU to push for a ceasefire
- Featured5 days ago
Renegades signs Afghan teenager for Australia’s Big Bash League
- Latest News4 days ago
Rescue operations underway for Vietnam landslides victims
- Business4 days ago
Contracts signed to improve services at Afghan airports
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: Living condition of Women in remote areas