Mandatory burqa decision by IEA sparks widespread reaction
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) order Saturday for women to wear a burqa in public has sparked widespread reaction from around the world.
Among thse who have expressed concern are the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the US special envoy for Afghan women Rina Amiri.
In response to the decree, UNAMA said in a press release that the decision, which is a formal directive rather than a recommendation, contradicts the IEA’s pledges to respect human rights especially the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice on Saturday announced that women in Afghanistan must be covered from head to toe and should not leave homes unless necessary.
The decree was issued by the IEA’s Supreme Leader Mullah Haibutullah Akhundzada.
UNAMA said that over the past two decades the IEA has pledged to uphold Afghan women’s rights to education and work.
“These assurances were repeated following the Taliban (IEA) takeover in August 2021, that women would be afforded their rights, whether in work, education, or society at large,” UNAMA’s statement read.
UNAMA has meanwhile asked the IEA to provide further clarification on their decision.
Meanwhile, the US State Department has expressed concern about the IEA’s latest decree, saying the Islamic Emirate’s actions against women and human rights issues have a negative impact on their relationship with the international community.
A state department spokesman said the legitimacy that the IEA seeks from the international community is directly linked to their conduct, especially towards women and girls.
The US special envoy for Afghan women Rina Amiri meanwhile said in a Twitter post that the IEA has been suppressing Afghan women and girls rather than addressing the country’s economic and political crises.
The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed concern over the decision adding that the IEA must abide by international law in assuring the rights of Afghan women and girls.
The Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice said Saturday that 99 percent of Afghan women and girls currently observe Islamic hijab and that the decree pertains to the remaining one percent.
Mohammad Naeem, Spokesman of the IEA’s Political Office, said in a series of tweets that according to international law, every society has the right to live in the light of its values and beliefs.
Hijab is a symbol of Afghan society and an important value, Naeem said.
According to Naeem, “no one can represent another community, the leaders of each community are the representatives of their community.”
$32 million cash aid package arrives in Afghanistan
Da Afghanistan Bank, the central bank, said another cash aid package of $32 million arrived in Afghanistan on Sunday and was immediately transferred to a commercial bank.
“Da Afghanistan Bank welcomes the entry of currencies into the country through principled and legal means and while appreciating the humanitarian assistance of the international community, calls for better banking relations in other financial and banking sectors,” the Bank said in a statement.
This cash aid is part of the UN’s attempts to help inject some cash into the stricken economy.
IEA orders women to cover their faces in public
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday ordered women to wear the all-covering burqa in public.
The decree marks one of the strictest controls imposed on women since the IEA came into power in August.
The decree was read out at a press conference in Kabul.
“If the body is covered with any clothing, it is considered hijab, but it should not be so thin to expose the body and it should not be so tight to bring out the body parts,” the decree reads.
The statement said the measure was introduced “in order to avoid provocation when meeting men who are not mahram [adult close male relatives].”
The decree said older women and young girls were exempt but also stated that unless women had important work to attend to outside the house it was “better they stay at home.”
According to the decree, if a woman does not cover her face outside the home, her father or closest male relative could be imprisoned or fired from government jobs.
Pakistan sends relief assistance for flood-hit Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent in the first consignment of emergency relief to Afghanistan following this week’s deadly floods.
Sharif tweeted Saturday morning that the “first consignment of relief goods for the flood affectees has reached Afghanistan to be followed by more relief measures.
“Pakistan will continue to stand by Afghan brothers & sisters through thick & thin. International community shouldn’t forget Afghan people in this hour of need,” he said.
According to Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the first consignment of relief goods was transported on a “special aircraft of Pakistan Air Force for the flood affected Afghan people.”
In line with Sharif’s orders, a second batch of relief goods will depart for Afghanistan on Monday.
According to a statement issued by Sharif’s office, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority “has dispatched first consignment of relief goods consisting of family tents, flour, rice and sugar to flood-hit Afghanistan through PAF C-130 aircraft for Mazar-e-Sharif today, while second consignment will also be sent soon.”
On Thursday heavy rain and flooding killed 22 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and damaged crops across a large part of Afghanistan.
The head of Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority Hassibullah Shekhani said that “due to flooding and storms in 12 provinces, 22 people have died and 40 injured.”
He also said at least 500 houses were destroyed, 2,000 houses were damaged, 300 head of livestock killed and some 3,000 acres of crops damaged.
