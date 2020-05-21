Latest News
Manchester United suffers £28m financial loss for Coronavirus so far
The British Football Club Manchester United confirmed that the Covid-19 pandemic has cost them an initial £28m, and they expect the numbers to grow.
Man Utd’s Chief financial officer Cliff Baty said they are set to hand back £20m in TV revenue to broadcasters even if the Premier League season is completed, BBC reported.
The club also lost another additional £8m in the final three weeks of March, as three of their matches were postponed.
So far, 11 matches of Manchester United have been postponed because of Coronavirus.
BBC added, “With games called off – including matches in the Europa League and FA Cup – Baty said that sponsorship revenues had “contracted”, and that retail sales had been “impacted” with the club store at Old Trafford still closed.”
He added that matchday revenues were “significantly impacted”, with an acceptance games will be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future.
This comes as the Premier League’s matches are supposed to resume starting from June 1 after nearly two months break.
Government approves lockdown gradual exit plan – Kabul
The Afghan government has approved a plan to lift the Coronavirus lockdown in the capital Kabul.
Mohammad Yaqub Haidari, Kabul’s Governor said in a conference on Thursday said that the plan was approved today by the cabinet and it would be implemented after three days of Eid.
Haidari said that a number of grocery stores, fruit shops, bakeries, health centers, domestic and foreign aid institutions, oil stations, and gas shops could continue to operate in accordance with health guidelines.
According to Haidari, the relax plan from Coronavirus lockdown is as follows:
- Restaurants that have home delivery services can provide services in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health.
- Shops for electrical appliances, metalwork, carpentry, mobile shops, workshops and repair shops, car shops, and vendors can operate at a specific location daily from 2 p.m.
- Dry fruit shops, clothing stores, boutiques, grocery stores, ticket shops, photographers, and detergent stores can be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Small shopping malls can be open from 12 to 5 pm. Tailors from 6 pm to 8 pm, goldsmiths three days a week, and from 2 to 8 pm, grocery stores, hairdressers, barbershops, and lawyers can be open from 2 to 8 p.m.
- Mandavis of Bagh-e Qazi, Pol-e Bagh-e Omumi, Maryam High School Bazaar, Sarai-e Shamali Bazaar, and other wholesalers can operate regularly from 8 am to 12 noon.
Meanwhile, Haidari added that according to the plan:
- Small fast vehicles with license plates ending in an even number can travel on Saturdays, Mondays, and Wednesdays, and vehicles with a license plate ending with an odd number can travel on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
- Public transports and vehicles carrying more than three passengers are prohibited.
He emphasized that ambulances, firefighters, government vehicles, doctors and health workers, diplomats, high-ranking government officials, MPs, telecommunications staff, television, and journalists could commute following the health instructions.
The governor of Kabul called on the people to stay in their homes to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus on Eid days saying that “From 5 am to dusk, all roads in Kabul will be closed to vehicles and the police will prevent unnecessary traffic.”
Haidari warned that if people do not comply with the plan in Kabul, more severe restrictions will be imposed in Kabul.
Meanwhile, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Afghanistan has reached 8,676, of which 193 have died and 938 have been treated.
Apple offers faster way to unlock iPhone while wearing face mask
Apple has offered a faster way to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask.
In its latest software update for iOS, released on Wednesday, the Apple company addressed a problem many people were facing amid the COVID-19 crisis – a delay in opening their iPhones.
CNN reported, “Previously, if you were using Face ID to open your phone, it would search for your full face but it was likely undetectable due to the mask, forcing you to wait a few seconds before typing in your passcode instead. Now, it will recognize when you’re wearing face protection and give you the option to tap in your passcode immediately.”
Apple also introduces an API which supports apps from public health authorities that notify users if they have come into contact with a person who has Covid-19, CNN added
This is part of an initiative formed with Google in the past month. This will help both the companies to achieve their long-term goal of entering the healthcare industry.
Apple said on Wednesday that the “number” of US states and 22 countries have requested and received access to the API with more expected to join in the coming weeks.
COVID19 hits nearly 9000 people in Afghanistan
With 531 new registries, COVID19 infections rose to 8676 in Afghanistan, health officials reported.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, with 531 new cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the total number of positive cases of the virus rose to 8676 in Afghanistan.
The MOPH reports 6 latest deaths and 8 new recoveries as well, bringing the total death toll to 193 and recoveries to 938.
The newly confirmed cases have been reported in the following provinces:
“Kabul 274, Herat 69, Balkh 55, Nangarhar 35, Wardak 26, Sar-e-Pol 15, Parwan 13, Paktika 12, Khost 12, Paktia 7, Laghman 5, Faryab 3, Jawzjan 2, Farah 2 and Badghis.”
Once more the MOPH strictly warns that people will see a great catastrophe if the overall code of conduct towards the pandemic doesn’t change in Afghanistan.
Earlier too, the ministries of public health and interior have repeatedly warned against taking precautionary measures seriously to prevent the spread of the virus.
People, however, have paid no attention despite all the warnings and the fact that the infection grows by hundreds with the course of every day.
