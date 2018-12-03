Manan’s Death Will Have ‘Direct’ Impact on Security of Many Provinces: MoI

(Last Updated On: December 3, 2018)

The Interior Affairs Ministry says the death of Mulla Abdul Manan who was the Taliban’s shadow governor for southern Helmand province and a key member of the armed group will have a direct impact on the security of many provinces.

Mulla Rahim was also known as Mulla Manan was killed on Saturday night in a U.S. airstrike in Nawzad district of Helmand province. The Taliban confirmed the death of Manan – who had also been the militant group’s military in-charge – and termed it as a great loss.

Manan was leading the war for the Taliban in Helmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces.

“The death of Manan will have a direct impact on the security of these provinces,” the Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish said. “We are hoping to strike more targets with such kind of plans and operations.”

According to the provincial governor Mohammad Yasin Khan, Mullah Manan was the Taliban Shadow governor. He was receiving support from outsiders and was involved in the cultivation of opium and drug mafia in Helmand province.

Reports suggest, Mullah Manan was imposed to peace talks with the government and was seeking to halt the process. However, Sayed Akbar Agha, a former member of the Taliban said the armed group has the same stand on war and peace. “I reject that he [Manan] was taking the acting by himself.”