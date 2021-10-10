Man survives after falling 9 storeys and landing on BMW’s sunroof

(Last Updated On: October 10, 2021)

A 31-year-old man in the UK survived a fall from a nine-storey building after landing on the sunroof of a parked BMW car.

Onlookers said they heard a loud sound, seemingly like an explosion, when the unidentified man crashed onto the roof of the BMW 330i and screamed loudly, the UK’s Independent reported.

The man had jumped from an open window on the ninth floor and was later taken to a hospital where he was in a critical condition said Jersey City officials.

It remains unclear what the man was doing inside the building. He did not identify himself or cooperate with police as of Thursday, said the report.

One of the onlookers, Christina Smith, posted photographs and graphic footage of the injured man on her social media. She said she “didn’t think it [the crash] was a person at first.”

“The back window of the car just busted out – exploded. Then the guy jumped up and started screaming. His arm was all twisted,” Ms Smith said.

“I was shocked. It was like being in a movie.”

Smith also said the man appeared disoriented and asked “what happened” after managing to climb out of the debris.

Other onlookers attempted to help him and asked him to stay on the ground, but the man reportedly insisted on being left alone.