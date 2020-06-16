Latest News
Man stabs his wife to death – Parwan
A woman was killed by her husband in Parwan province on Monday night, a local official confirmed.
The incident has taken place in the Shinwari district of the province at around 10 p.m. Monday.
Akogul Mohammadi, district governor for Shinwari told Ariana News that a young lady was stabbed by her husband to death.
Mohammadi said that the perpetrator was arrested by the police.
The motive for the murder yet to be determined but Mohammadi said that the man was suffering from mental illness.
MSF withdraws from Dasht-e-Barchi after deadly attack on maternity ward
The international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) announced that it has decided to end activities and withdraw from Dasht-e-Barchi hospital in Kabul, the MSF said.
In a statement released on June 15, the organization said that the decision was taken following the brutal attack on our maternity wing on 12 May, in which 16 mothers were systematically shot dead. An MSF midwife, two children aged 7 and 8, and six other people present at the time of the attack were also killed.
Dasht-e-Barchi #Afghanistan – While we don’t know who was responsible for the attack, we know enough to realise that patients, health workers and humanitarian activity were targeted, and that similar attacks may occur again in the future.https://t.co/gsZc6NvPxG
— MSF International (@MSF) June 15, 2020
“The decision comes with the understanding that while no information has emerged about the perpetrators or motive of the assault, mothers, babies, and health staff were the deliberate targets of the attack and that similar attacks may occur in the future,” the organization said.
“We have to accept reality… to remain would mean to factor in such loss of human lives as a parameter of our activity, and this is unthinkable,” said Thierry Allafort-Duverger, MSF Director-General.
“We were aware that our presence in Dasht-e-Barchi carried risks, but we just couldn’t believe that someone would take advantage of the absolute vulnerability of women about to give birth to murder them and their babies,” says Thierry Allafort-Duverger, MSF Director-General. “But it did happen.”
“Today, we have to accept reality: higher walls and thicker security doors won’t prevent such horrific assaults from happening again,” says Allafort-Duverger. “To remain would mean to factor in such loss of human lives as a parameter of our activity, and this is unthinkable.”
MSF further said that it was looking into ways to support local initiatives aimed at improving access to healthcare as the security conditions have forced the organization to withdraw from Dasht-e-Barchi.
The end of MSF’s activities in the maternity wing of Dasht-e-Barchi hospital is a necessary but painful decision, fraught with consequences for more than one million people who live in the area. Most of them are from the Hazara community, a historically marginalized and poor population, many of whom were displaced by decades of conflict.
Médecins Sans Frontières withdraws from Dasht-e-Barchi.
Following the brutal attack of 12 may, which killed 16 mothers and a midwife, @MSF has announced today its decision to end activities and withdraw from Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul.
(1/3)
— MSF Afghanistan (@MSF_Afghanistan) June 15, 2020
MSF has been working in Dasht-e-Barchi in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health since November 2014, providing free-of-charge maternity and neonatal care in one of the most densely populated areas of Kabul.
Taliban attacks intensified in most parts of Afghanistan recently
Over the course of 24 hours, nearly 20 of Afghan forces have been killed and more than a dozen wounded in Taliban attacks.
In the last two days alone, the Taliban have carried out attacks in parts of more than a dozen Afghan provinces, most of which have focused on government checkpoints, according to information obtained by Ariana News.
Despite the unannounced ceasefire, war is being reported from all over Afghanistan.
In Faryab’s Qaisar district, three Afghan forces and 17 Taliban fighters were killed in heavy attacks by the group.
In Kapisa’s Tagab district and Maidan Wardak’s Jalriz district, at least one soldier in Jalriz and killing 11 local police forces in Taliban attacks.
“There was an attack by the Taliban that resulted in casualties and a number of people’s forces were killed in the conflict,” said Mohammad Hussein Sanjani, head of the Kapisa Provincial Council.
In eastern Afghanistan, six districts of Nangarhar have witnessed war, and fighting has been intensified in the districts of Alishing, Dawlatabad, and Alingar of Laghman province.
Taliban attacks on government forces are also reported to have been intensified in several districts of Paktia, Paktika, Khost, and Logar.
“Taliban are fighting alongside the Arabs and the Punjabis, and as per uncorroborated reports, the Uighurs are also fighting alongside them,” said Shamim Khan Katawazi, the governor of Paktia.
In western Afghanistan; Ghor’s Pasaband district is on the verge of collapse, parts of Badghis, Herat, and Farah are witnesses of fierce fighting; In Helmand, the Taliban has started clashes in three different districts.
“After the forces leave the checkpoints, the Taliban plant mines in it, and when the army and police return the next day, they encounter the mine blast and are martyred,” said Gul Agha Muslim, a member of the Helmand Provincial Council.
Although the Taliban have carried out offensive attacks, government forces are on defensive mode, the interior ministry said.
“Violence has not diminished, it has increased, but we are still trying to maintain a defensive mode because of our commitment to peace,” said Jawid Faisal, the spokesman for the National Security Council.
In the past week alone, the Taliban have carried out attacks in 29 provinces that have claimed the lives of nearly 700 pro-government personnel and civilians, according to security sources.
The Taliban deny responsivity for civilian casualties in their attacks.
Plasma Therapy proves effective in Covid-19 patients – Afghanistan
On doctors’ note, the implementation of blood plasma has helped several patients in the intensive care unit to go to recovery.
In Balkh, the process of therapizing patients with blood plasma continues voluntarily, but at a larger scale, the Ministry of Public Health says that they are collecting the blood of recovered patients, which means it is still on a smaller scale.
The blood plasma of those recovering from the Coronavirus is a promising solution to cure patients suffering from Covid-19.
On a daily basis in Balkh, about 10 patients had blood plasma of recovered patients injected, and the results have been positive.
Doctors say patients who would not survive in the hospital’s intensive care unit without oxygen were both out of serious care and started recovering after a blood plasma therapy.
Mohammad Alem Raziqi, a doctor at Bo Ali Sina Hospital in Balkh, said, “We applied two hundred ccs of plasma to the patient. After 24 hours, his blood pressure became normal and after 72 hours, he didn’t need aid oxygen. Now the patient is fine.”
The implementation of blood plasma continued on patients in critical condition only in Balkh province; this procedure is expected to reduce the fatality rate from the Coronavirus.
Nizamuddin Jalil, the head of the Balkh Public Health Department, said, “The plan is to therapize more than ten people with blood plasma. We hope this method reduces the death toll from Covid-19.”
Blood plasma is the fluid part of the blood that contains antibodies in recovered individuals that can destroy the Coronavirus.
But there can be side effects too, such as infecting healthy cells inside the body with the Coronavirus, causing allergies in the patient, and even killing certain cells.
Mohammad Nabil Faqiryar, head of the general ward at Herat District Hospital, says those with heart or respiratory problems, and/or who are either overweight or aged, may stand if, for example, they are given 500 milliliters of blood plasma.
The Ministry of Health says that the scale of plasma therapy for patients with the virus in Afghanistan is still low.
Shafiqullah Shahim, deputy minister of health, said, “Blood plasma levels are very low in patients with Covid-19. The Ministry of Public Health is trying to collect blood.”
In several other countries, plasma therapy has been used to treat Covid-19 patients, which has been reportedly effective.
On the other hand, people’s dissatisfaction with how to provide health services to fight the Coronavirus has increased.
A number of citizens criticize the way the hospitals provide health services to fight the virus.
But the Ministry of Public Health assures that health care services will improve.
In the past 24 hours, the ministry has examined 1,557 suspected samples, of which 761 were tested positive.
Meanwhile, seven people infected with the coronavirus have died and another 365 have been cured.
The number of people infected with the Coronavirus in Afghanistan has now reached 25,527 confirmed cases.
