Man smuggling $600k from Afghanistan to Iran arrested at border

Afghan security forces on Monday arrested a man trying to smuggle $600,000 from Afghanistan to Iran, an official said.

The arrest was made by border forces at Milak border crossing in Nimroz province, said Mawlawi Hashim Hanzala, the border commissary.

The official identified the arrested individual as Syed Momin, a permanent resident of Nimfoz capital Zaranj.

It was not clear why he was smuggling the amount.

The official said the culprit was being interrogated.

The seizure comes as the Afghan banking system has been plunged into chaos, and the country is facing a liquidity crunch.