Regional
Man smuggling $600k from Afghanistan to Iran arrested at border
Afghan security forces on Monday arrested a man trying to smuggle $600,000 from Afghanistan to Iran, an official said.
The arrest was made by border forces at Milak border crossing in Nimroz province, said Mawlawi Hashim Hanzala, the border commissary.
The official identified the arrested individual as Syed Momin, a permanent resident of Nimfoz capital Zaranj.
It was not clear why he was smuggling the amount.
The official said the culprit was being interrogated.
The seizure comes as the Afghan banking system has been plunged into chaos, and the country is facing a liquidity crunch.
Latest News
50 shops destroyed in massive Takhar fire
Takhar local officials said on Sunday that 50 shops were destroyed in a blaze in Khwaja Bahauddin district of the province.
According to officials, the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit.
Officials also said that the fire broke out in a fruit and vegetable market in the center of the Khwaja Bahauddin district.
Shopkeepers have however suffered serious financial losses in the fire.
Business
Kandahar exports over 113,000 tons of dried fruits, herbs in one year: Officials
More than 113,000 tons of dried fruits and medicinal plants have been exported from Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province over the past 12 months, Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Industries officials said, adding that this generated $308 million in revenue.
“We faced some troubles in exporting due to the political developments, but we continued to export in good quality. Thanks God Islamic Emirate officials have not created any problems for us,” said Mohammad Dawood Qaderi, head of Kandahar Chamber of Commerce and Industries.
He said that they gave advice to IEA authorities on improving exports, which they accepted.
According to the official, figs have been the biggest export this year.
Meanwhile, traders also said that the export sector in Kandahar has improved.
“Thanks God, trade in dried fruits is going well. The routes are secure now,” said Mir Hamza, a dried fruits trader.
He called for an agreement with countries that would allow for barter deals.
Some traders, however, said that they were unable to collect their exchanged items or their money due to sanctions.
Noor Ali, a dried fruits trader, said that the level of exports was good this year, but traders were unable to collect their money due to international banking restrictions.
Balkh
Mazar Municipality prepares for Nowruz festival
Officials from Mazar-e-Sharif Municipality said on Thursday that preparations are underway for the upcoming Nowruz festival, which marks the start of the new Persian Solar Year.
The main Nowruz festival in Afghanistan is traditionally held around March 21 in Mazar in northern Balkh province.
“We are completely prepared,” said Mawlavi Mohammad Nasim Abid, deputy head of Mazar Municipality.
He said the city is currently being cleaned up and that the municipality “ensures our people that we made preparations and there are no problems regarding security.”
Afghans have meanwhile called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to allow Nowruz celebrations to go ahead.
We “urge the government of Islamic Emirate to mark the Nowruz festival as it was marked in the past years,” said Mohammad Asif, a resident of Mazar.
IEA officials meanwhile said that there are two Eids for Muslims, and that Nowruz celebrations are not necessary.
“Our leaders have not talked about the Nowruz celebration so far. Preparation for this big festival is too soon,” said Balil Karimi, deputy spokesman of IEA.
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) in coordination with Mazar Municipality has meanwhile stepped in again this year to help prepare the city for Nowruz.
The company has helped clean up the Hazrat Ali Shrine in Mazar.
“We work for the city’s greenery every year, and clean corners of Rawza-e-Mubarak. Our preparations are completed,” said Yafiz Saqat, a representative of AWCC in Balkh.
