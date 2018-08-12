Man Sells His Granddaughter, Robber Steals the Money

(Last Updated On: August 12, 2018 7:28 pm)

A 65-year-old man allegedly has sold his 18-month-old granddaughter for 70,000 AFN in Balkh province to overcome poverty, but luck wasn’t on his side as a stealer robbed the money while he was on his way to home.

Balkh is one of the provinces, located in the north of the country. It is divided into 15 districts. It has a population of about 2 million. Some poor families in the province usually sell their children to battle against poverty.

Mohammad Jan and his wife Anisa who have sold their granddaughter, say poverty and economic problems have forced them to take this “remorseful” move. They sold the baby girl named Nargis for 70,000 Afghanis before the money being robbed by a stealer.

“I was counting the money when they [the stealer] begin to take my photos. He left the area after taking photos and so as me, but when I reached to Roza-e-Sharif, the stealer robbed the money,” Mohammad Jan said.

Nargiz’s elder sister Nazira says she misses her. “I was playing with her, I miss her,” she said.

But the grandfather said he is remorseful for selling his granddaughter. He asked people to help him.

Mohammad Jan has taken care of his two granddaughters after his son-in-law passed away and his daughter who has given birth to his two granddaughters have married again.