Man kills in-laws in Baghlan

A man killed 3 and wounded 3 other members of his in-laws in Baghlan.

Ahmad Jawid Basharat, the Baghlan police spokesperson, told Ariana News that the incident took place Monday around 02:00 am, January 28th, in Pol-e Madan area of Pol-e Khomri city.

According to the police, the man killed his father-in-law, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law with a knife, and has injured 3 others, including his own wife and 2 kids.

Basharat added that the accused had been arrested by the crime branch of Baghlan police after he was on the run.

Khadija Yaqin, head of Baghlan women affairs and the relatives of the victims want the judicial bodies of the government to seriously investigate the case.

She said that the tragedy had occurred for some complex family tensions and that the family left behind should be taken care of.