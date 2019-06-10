Man Kills 12 Members of His Family in Farah

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2019)

An angry man who is believed to be a Taliban member has shot dead 12 members of his family in Khak-e-Safaid district of Farah province, security officials said on Monday.

Initially, Mohiuddin Khairkhwa, the police chief of Farah province said that the Imam of a mosque in the district has opened fire on 11 members of his family including his wife and children.

Later on, provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said the man is an active member of the Taliban militant group and Imam of a mosque in the area. Mohib said he has killed 12 members of his family.

According to the police official, the man has shot dead six members of his own family including his wife, children, and his old father and later he has gunned down six members of a close relative.

He further said that Afghan security forces have launched an operation in the district to arrest the culprit.

Immediately, the motive of the incident was not clear.

However, local residents told Ariana News that the man had a mental problem and the Taliban militants have detained him.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.