Man Kills 10 Members of His Family in Farah

Ariana News

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2019)

An angry man has shot dead 10 members of his family in Khak-e-Safaid district of Farah province, security officials said on Monday.

Mohiuddin Khairkhwa, the police chief of Farah province said that the Imam of a mosque has opened fire on 11 members of his family including his wife and children.

As a result, 10 members of his family have lost their lives while a small daughter of the man injured, the official said.

He added that efforts are underway to arrest the Mullah Imam.

However, local residents say that the Taliban militants have detained the man and taken him away with themselves.

Immediately, the motive of the incident was not clear.

