A man has been arrested on charges of setting his wife on fire in Kabul, Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Kabul police have detained the individual in PD10 of the city on Wednesday, the statement said.

According to the statement, the man has confessed that he had a fight with his wife, and in a fit of rage, he splashed her with gasoline and set her ablaze.

The women, who succumbed to injuries sustained when she caught fire, died in the hospital, the statement added.