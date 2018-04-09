Man Arrested Over Killing Wife, Parents in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: April 09, 2018 10:57 am)

A man was arrested over killing his wife and parents in the 5th district of Jalalabad city, capital of Nangarhar province, said local authorities.

According to police, the motive behind the incident was family disputes and it took place around 2:00 AM this morning, Monday, April 09.

The murderer named Noor Mohammad and acknowledged to police that he has shot dead his wife, mother and father with a pistol over family disputes.

Afghanistan has witnessed an increasing number of reports in domestic violence, particularly violence against women in recent years. The women and girls have been reportedly most victims of these violence.