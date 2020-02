(Last Updated On: February 18, 2020)

Afghan security forces have freed a man abducted in Kunduz province.

The MoI, in a statement, says that the victim, Asadullah, was abducted a week ago from Dasht-e Abedan, Imam Sahib district, Kunduz.

According to the statement, the police found Asadullah today 06:00 am, February 18th, from a well dug in Koh area of Majar village of the district.

The statement adds that three suspects have been taken into custody in connection to the crime.