Malistan District in Ghazni Cleared of Militants – MoI

(Last Updated On: November 18, 2018)

Malistan district in central Ghazni province has been cleared of militants, following the Afghan military forces air and ground operations in the province, the Interior Ministry confirmed Sunday.

Najib Danish, the Interior Ministry Spokesman said that the Afghan commandos, police special forces and NDS units are already engaged in air and ground operations against the insurgents from two directions to clear Jaghori district as well.

Danish added that dozens of militants have been killed and several others wounded in the operations.

According to the official, two units of the local army have been set to maintain the security of these two districts and more than 600 people as part of uprising forces have been assigned for the security of their regions after receiving military training.