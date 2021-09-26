Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls’ education

(Last Updated On: September 26, 2021)

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by a gunman in Pakistan as she left school in 2012, pleaded with the world on Friday (September 24) not to compromise on the protection of Afghan women’s rights following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) takeover.

As countries and organizations take the first steps to engage with the IEA, the 24-year-old Yousafzai said she worried the new government would act as they did when they were in power 20 years ago despite a sharp increase in work and education opportunities for Afghan women since then.

“We cannot make compromises on the protection of women’s rights and the protection of human dignity,” Yousafzai told a panel on girls’ education in Afghanistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Now is the time that we stick to that commitment and ensure that the rights of Afghan women are protected. And one of those important rights is the right to education,” said Yousafzai, who joined the panel by video.

Several world leaders promised to work for the rights of Afghan women and girls at the annual U.N. gathering this week, but it was unclear how they would do so.

The IEA say they have changed since their 1996-2001 rule, when they also barred women from leaving home without a male relative.