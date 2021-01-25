Science & Technology
Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic
Since being unveiled in 2016, Sophia – a humanoid robot – has gone viral and now the company behind her has a new vision: to mass-produce robots by the end of the year.
Hanson Robotics, based in Hong Kong, told Reuters that four models, including Sophia, would start rolling out of factories in the first half of 2021, just as researchers predict the Coronavirus pandemic will open new opportunities for the robotics industry.
“The world of COVID-19 is going to need more and more automation to keep people safe,” founder and chief executive David Hanson said, standing surrounded by robot heads in his lab.
Hanson believes robotic solutions to the pandemic are not limited to healthcare, but could assist customers in industries such as retail and airlines too, Reuters reported.
“Sophia and Hanson robots are unique by being so human-like,” he added. “That can be so useful during these times where people are terribly lonely and socially isolated.”
Hanson said he aims to sell “thousands” of robots in 2021, both large and small, without providing a specific number.
Social robotics professor Johan Hoorn, whose research has included work with Sophia, said that although the technology is still in relative infancy, the pandemic could accelerate a relationship between humans and robots, Reuters reported.
“I can infer the pandemic will actually help us get robots earlier in the market because people start to realise that there is no other way,” said Hoorn, of Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
Hanson Robotics is launching a robot this year called Grace, developed for the healthcare sector.
Latest News
SpaceX delays launch of 143 satellites due to bad weather
SpaceX is expected to launch 143 satellites into space on a single Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday after having to postpone its launch day of Saturday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida due to bad weather.
The decision to postpone came just six minutes before blast off, Space.com reported.
“Weather is looking a little dicey for our current liftoff time,” SpaceX production supervisor Andy Tran said about seven minutes before the rocket was scheduled to blast off, citing electrical fields.
Due to unfavorable weather, we are standing down from today’s launch; the team will continue with the countdown until T-30 seconds for data collection. Another launch attempt is available tomorrow, January 24 with a 22-minute window opening at 10:00 a.m. EST
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 23, 2021
Space.com reported that less than a minute later, the SpaceX team made the call to postpone the launch attempt entirely, not waiting for the clock to run out.
Electrical fields are a risk to rocket launches because they can prompt lightning formation during liftoff.
The Transporter-1 launch will be SpaceX’s first dedicated rideshare mission, carrying 133 assorted small satellites and 10 of the company’s Starlink internet satellites. When it launches, the mission will hold the record for most satellites deployed from a single rocket, Tran said.
The launch will be the fifth flight for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster. Its previous flights, all in 2020, include the company’s first-ever crewed launch, called Demo-2, in May 2020, which sent two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station for a two-month stay.
The booster also launched a military communications satellite for South Korea, a Cargo Dragon resupply ship to the station for NASA and a separate Starlink mission.
Latest News
Afghan literary expert finds rare book on Pashtun history
Latest News
Afghanistan to ban popular PUBG war game
Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA) said Thursday that government will temporarily ban the popular mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) in Afghanistan.
ATRA stated that the decision was made on Wednesday after complaints were received from the Transport and Telecommunications Commission of the Lower House of the Parliament (Wolesi Jirga).
“To address the concerns and find an appropriate solution, ATRA held consultative meetings with the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Public Health, psychologists, parents, school principals, cybersecurity specialists, children’s educational institutions, telecommunications- and information technology companies and associations, PUBG players, lawyers, economists, members of the Wolesi Jirga, and civil society,” the statement read.
ATRA Chairman, Omer Mansur Ansari stated: “After a comprehensive analysis, our team presented the issue to the board of ATRA; where it was decided to temporarily ban the game due to social and security considerations.”
Ansari added that discussions are underway to find a permanent solution for the issue.
He directed ATRA officials to prepare and finalize specific policies and procedures related to the regulation for the markets and the gaming industry in the country.
Ansari also directed the organization to detect all games that negatively affect children, the statement added.
PUBG, developed by Chinese technology giant Tencent, has thousands of active users in Afghanistan.
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol: Increase in level of violence discussed
Six Malian soldiers killed by gunmen in coordinated attacks
Italian Embassy vehicle targeted in IED explosion in Kabul
Talks team members meet with Indonesian Ulema leader
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Chinese journalist who reported on Wuhan outbreak jailed for 4 years
Only 30 percent of Kandahar police service members are on duty: Governor
Four Pakistani soldiers killed in helicopter crash
Rashid Khan wins ICC’s Men’s T20I Player of the Decade
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol: Increase in level of violence discussed
Zerbena: Interview with ACCI Chief, Shirbaz Kaminzada
Morning News Show: Surge in Targeted killings and crimes in Kabul discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Pakistan calls on Biden to stick to US-Taliban deal
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban should cut ties with Pakistan: Ghani
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban unwavering over Islamic Emirate: sources
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three people killed in separate incidents in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Herat airport renamed after 11th century poet
-
Featured5 days ago
Attacks are against the values of Islam, Atmar tells OIC chief
-
Latest News4 days ago
Villages fall to Taliban in Badakhshan’s Orgu district
-
Latest News5 days ago
Two explosions rattle Nangarhar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Three-match ODI series sees Afghanistan take on Ireland