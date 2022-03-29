Latest News
Make girls’ education ‘red line’ in talks with IEA, Amnesty tells int’l community
Amnesty International on Monday called on the international community to make girls’ right to education a “red line” during negotiations with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Amnesty International’s South Asia Director Yamini Mishra said in a statement that IEA’s “devastating” backtrack on reopening schools for female students above sixth grade is “a blatant violation of the right to education and casts a shadow over the futures of millions of Afghan girls.”
“Amnesty International is calling on the international community to make women’s and girls’ rights to education a red line during negotiations with the Taliban (IEA) de-facto authorities,” Yamini said. “The Taliban (IEA) must, without further delay, allow girls of all ages to attend school and stop using cynical pretexts to further its discriminatory agenda.”
Last week, IEA reversed its decision to open secondary and high schools for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.
The move was widely condemned by international organizations and foreign governments, with the United States abruptly cancelling meetings with IEA in Doha that were set to address key economic issues.
IEA said on Tuesday that pressuring the government on the issue of schools is an interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
“Schools remaining closed is an internal issue, and external pressures for their reopening is an interference in domestic affairs. Schools would open following the order of the IEA leadership,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for IEA.
Latest News
UN chief to convene high-level pledging event on Afghanistan
A high-level pledging event on Supporting the Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan 2022 will take place on Thursday the UN confirmed Tuesday.
The meeting will be convened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who will be joined by member state co-hosts including the governments of Qatar, the United Kingdom and Germany.
According to the UN, the meeting will be held at a ministerial level and will take place online through a virtual platform.
The objective of the meeting is to secure scaled-up resources to address the unprecedented level of humanitarian needs in Afghanistan this year and to highlight the capacity and commitment of humanitarian partners to implement lifesaving assistance across the country.
The UN stated that delegates will also address the issue of raising awareness of other challenges that are also critical to the survival of Afghanistan’s people, including basic needs, the functioning of its economy and availability of basic social services, while taking into account the political realities and situation on the ground.
Latest News
China says U.S. representative will attend Afghanistan meeting in China
A U.S. representative will be present at a meeting of foreign ministers of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan being held on Wednesday and Thursday in China, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, Wang Wenbin, said on Tuesday.
Wang’s comments came at a regular briefing in Beijing.
The meeting of foreign ministers will take place in Tunxi, in central China’s Anhui province, will be chaired by China’s foreign minister Wang Yi. Foreign ministers or representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will also attend, China’s foreign ministry said.
Latest News
Indonesian FM pledges support to Afghan educational institutions
Qatari and Indonesian officials have assured the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi of their continued support to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.
On Sunday, Muttaqi met with Retno Marsudi, Indonesia’s foreign minister, and Lolwah Rashid Mohammed Al-Khater, deputy foreign minister of Qatar in Doha, said Mohammad Naeem, an IEA spokesman.
During the meeting the parties discussed the humanitarian and economic crisis and the education situation in Afghanistan, said Naeem.
Qatar’s deputy foreign minister pledged that Doha will establish a charity foundation and open offices in Kabul for the Qatar Red Crescent.
Indonesia’s FM said his country is ready to help Afghanistan’s educational institutions and provide scholarships for Afghan students.
“The Indonesian Foreign Minister promised that his country is ready to support educational institutions in Afghanistan and provide scholarships to Afghan students,” tweeted Naeem.
UN chief to convene high-level pledging event on Afghanistan
Make girls’ education ‘red line’ in talks with IEA, Amnesty tells int’l community
Senior UN officials visit Kabul; raise concern over plight of children
Tahawol: US call on IEA to change policy discussed
Saar: Effectiveness of IEA’s domestic and foreign policy discussed
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
Pakistan hands over 3,600 tons of wheat seed to Afghanistan
Chamber claims corruption, insecurity eradicated in Afghanistan
AWCC expands communication, internet services in southern Afghanistan
Gurbaz smashes century as Afghanistan thrash Bangladesh in 3rd ODI
Tahawol: US call on IEA to change policy discussed
Saar: Effectiveness of IEA’s domestic and foreign policy discussed
Zerbena: Operation of private transport companies discussed
Saar: Upcoming Beijing meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s diplomatic push discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Russia’s special envoy arrives in Kabul for talks with IEA
-
World4 days ago
Four Pakistani soldiers killed in militant attack, military says
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA quashes rumours of Baradar replacing Akhund as Prime Minister
-
Latest News4 days ago
Hekmatyar rejects idea of coalition government, calls for elections
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan to play five T20Is against Ireland in August
-
World4 days ago
US imposes sanctions targeting North Korea’s missile program
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Afghan robotics team leader wins Doha 2022 Award
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: OIC’s call for forming inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed