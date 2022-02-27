Majority of Americans believe no Russian invasion of Ukraine with Trump as president

(Last Updated On: February 27, 2022)

The majority of Americans think Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have ordered the invasion of Ukraine had Donald Trump still been in the White House, according to a new poll.

The survey, by the Harvard Center for American Political Studies (Caps)-Harris, revealed that 62% of the American’s polled believed Putin would not have sent troops into Ukraine if Trump was still in office, rather than incumbent President Joe Biden.

The poll suggested that 59% of Americans were of the opinion that Putin only ordered the invasion because he saw weakness in Biden, the Guardian reported.

However, a total of 38 percent of Americans believed that Putin would have invaded Ukraine regardless of who was president.

Trump has also claimed that had he still been president, Putin would not have invaded Ukraine.

“I stand as the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country,” Trump said on Saturday as reported by Reuters.

Trump addressed his past praise of Putin, saying he was correct that Putin was smart because he was outfoxing world leaders and NATO.

“The real problem is that our leaders are dumb, dumb. So dumb,” Trump said.