World
Majority of Americans believe no Russian invasion of Ukraine with Trump as president
The majority of Americans think Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have ordered the invasion of Ukraine had Donald Trump still been in the White House, according to a new poll.
The survey, by the Harvard Center for American Political Studies (Caps)-Harris, revealed that 62% of the American’s polled believed Putin would not have sent troops into Ukraine if Trump was still in office, rather than incumbent President Joe Biden.
The poll suggested that 59% of Americans were of the opinion that Putin only ordered the invasion because he saw weakness in Biden, the Guardian reported.
However, a total of 38 percent of Americans believed that Putin would have invaded Ukraine regardless of who was president.
Trump has also claimed that had he still been president, Putin would not have invaded Ukraine.
“I stand as the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country,” Trump said on Saturday as reported by Reuters.
Trump addressed his past praise of Putin, saying he was correct that Putin was smart because he was outfoxing world leaders and NATO.
“The real problem is that our leaders are dumb, dumb. So dumb,” Trump said.
World
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday as Ukrainian fighters defending the city of Kharkiv said they had repelled an attack by invading Russian troops.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that “President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable and we have to continue to stem his actions in the strongest possible way”.
On the fourth day of the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two, the Ukrainian president’s office said negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow would be held at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. They would meet without preconditions, it said.
Thousands of Ukrainian civilians, mainly women and children, were fleeing from the Russian assault into neighbouring countries.
The capital Kyiv was still in Ukrainian government hands, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rallying his people despite Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure.
But Putin, who has described the invasion as a “special military operation”, thrust an alarming new element into play on Sunday when he ordered Russia’s deterrence forces – a reference to units which include nuclear arms – onto high alert.
He cited aggressive statements by NATO leaders and economic sanctions imposed by the West against Moscow.
“As you can see, not only do Western countries take unfriendly measures against our country in the economic dimension – I mean the illegal sanctions that everyone knows about very well – but also the top officials of leading NATO countries allow themselves to make aggressive statements with regards to our country,” Putin said on state television.
World
UN reports at least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine
At least 64 civilians have been killed and more than 160,000 are on the move after Russian troops entered Ukraine this week, a United Nations relief agency said.
“As of 5:00 p.m. on 26 February, (UN human rights office) OHCHR reports at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 dead,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a status report.
It added the actual figures were likely to be “considerably higher”.
Damage to civilian infrastructure has left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity or water. Hundreds of homes had been damaged or destroyed, while bridges and roads hit by shelling had left some communities cut off from markets, it said.
It cited the UN refugee agency as saying more than 160,000 people had been internally displaced and more than 116,000 forced to flee into neighbouring countries.
“UN agencies and humanitarian partners have been forced to suspend operations due to the deteriorating security situation,” OCHA said.
“The UN and its partners maintain their presence across the country and remain committed to staying on the ground and responding to growing humanitarian needs and protection risks once the situation permits.”
Latest News
Ukraine president to form ‘foreign legion’, while West sends in arms
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he is establishing a foreign “international” legion for volunteer fighters from abroad.
“This will be the key evidence of your support for our country,” Zelenskiy said in a statement.
This comes as Western countries have stepped in to help arm Ukrainian soldiers trying to repel the Russian invasion as the conflict intensifies.
The United States, the United Kingdom and several European nations have already sent large quantities of weapons to Ukraine. On Saturday US President Joe Biden approved $350 million worth of US weaponry — including Javelin anti-tank weapons — for Ukrainian fighters.
Germany and the Netherlands have also pledged to send both anti-tank weapons and missiles to Ukraine.
Australia on Sunday also agreed to send in weapons. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: “I’ve just spoken to the Defence Minister and we’ll be seeking to provide whatever support we can for lethal aid through our NATO partners, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom.”
Russia on Thursday unleashed attacks on Ukraine after months of massing troops near its borders. The military action, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, amounts to a full-scale invasion, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
In a major development, the European Commission on Sunday announced plans to expel some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system, seen as among the most extreme sanctions that could be taken against Russia.
Dozens arrested, arms seized in Kabul operation: IEA
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert
Senior Afghan, Pakistani officials to meet at Torkham
AWCC, Afghan Post sign cooperation agreement
Afghan Red Crescent Society distributes aid to vulnerable families in Kabul
Bayat Foundation distributes aid to families in Laghman
Samangan residents get much needed aid from Bayat Foundation
Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Afghani rebounds, stablizes at 94 AFN to the US dollar
Tahawol: Ukraine president vows to defend his country
Zerbena: Pakistan’s legal barter system discussed
Saar: New general license on Afghanistan financial transactions
Saar: EU efforts for peace in Afghanistan and region discussed
Tahawol: Former US NSA’s comments on IEA recognition discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN secures the rights to broadcast Afghan vs Bangladesh series live
-
Latest News4 days ago
Norway to increase humanitarian support for civilians in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan’s Khan wants TV debate with Indian counterpart to resolve issues
-
Regional4 days ago
More than 90% of Badghis farmers affected by drought
-
Latest News4 days ago
U.S. restricts importation of some Afghan archaeological, ethnological material
-
World1 day ago
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
-
World4 days ago
Biden puts sanctions on Russian banks and elites over Ukraine invasion
-
Latest News4 days ago
500 passports being issued daily in Kabul: Officials