Major Changes to Take Place in Structure of High Peace Council

(Last Updated On: January 18, 2019)

Amid escalated efforts by the government and the international community led by the United States to reach into a political statement in war-torn Afghanistan, the High Peace Council says it will bring fundamental changes in its structure.

Atta-ur-Rahman Saleem, the deputy head of HPC said that the decision has been taken in the wake of the recent development in the peace process. He said the structure of HPC will be shortened.

“It has been decided that we should work on a new structure for the High Peace Council with a disciplined team and different objectives which could deal with the current situation,” Saleem said.

The official noted that the council has finalized the draft of the new structure and that expected to announce the plan on Saturday, January 19.

The High Peace Council was established by former President Hamid Karzai on September 2010, to negotiate with elements of the Taliban. However, the work of the non-state organization has been apparently undermined after the government has formed a negotiating team and an advisory board for peace on December, last year.