Major Candidates Boycott Vote Recounting Process

Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Saturday officially launched the recounting process of suspicious votes.

However, electoral campaigns of Abdullah Abdullah, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, and Rahmatullah Nabil boycotted the process.

IEC Chief Secretariat, Habib-Ul-Rahman Nang, told Ariana News that the commission is fully prepared to filter fraudulent votes, during the recounting process.

Abdullah’s Stability and Convergence Electoral Team, in a statement, said that the team has asked all of its observers to avoid attending the vote recounting process in all provinces, in order to defend the people’s clean votes.

According to Abdullah’s campaign, more than 137,000 votes had possibly been registered six days after the Election Day. In addition, more than 100,000 votes were recorded outside the voting time and 70,000 vote didn’t meet photo criteria.

Hamayoun Jarir, a senior member of Peace and Islamic Justice Team led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said that the campaign prefers the invalidation of fraudulent votes before the start of recount process.

Matiullah Ibrahimkhail, a member of Security and Justice Team led by Rahmatullah Nabil said the recounting process is in favor of a specific electoral team, so they have boycotted the process.

At the same time, Ghani’s State-Builder team says it support the recount process.

Despite Taliban’s repeated threats, Afghan presidential election was held on September 28 across the country.

The Election Commission has failed to announce the preliminary results so far.

The preliminary result was scheduled to be announced on October 19 but it didn’t happened due to technical problems with vote transferring.

Recently, IEC officially announced November 14 as the new date for preliminary results.