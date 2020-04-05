MAIL to grow fig gardens on 3250 hectares of land

(Last Updated On: April 5, 2020)

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock is planning to make fig gardens on some 3250 hectares of land.

The MAIL says that in the next 5 years, it will have grown fig gardens on about 3250 hectares of land in Afghanistan.

Officials of the MAIL say that the plan to make the gardens, which is of national interest, has been approved by the president, adding that in the future five years, $60 million will be invested in the making of the gardens.

They have noted that the project will be followed by establishments of dozens of fig processing plants, adding that tens of hundreds of people will be employed in and post the process.

Akbar Rustami, the spokesperson of the MAIL, clarifies that most of these gardens will be sketched in Herat, Balkh and Kandahar provinces.

Afghanistan enjoys high potentiality in regards to the growth and production of figs; therefore, we have come up with this business plan, he added.

Economic experts also welcome the plan saying that the ministry of agriculture, irrigation, and livestock should further invest in such ideas that have a market out there.

Hakimullah Sediqi, an economic expert, says, “The ministry of agriculture should invest in objects, such as figs, that have a market in the region and the world.”

Officials of the MAIL say that Afghanistan yearly exports 25000 metric tons of goods, which, with the making of the new gardens, will rise to 40 metric tons.