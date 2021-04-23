Business
MAIL records beetroot yield of over 5,000 tons for 1399
Afghanistan’s Statistics and Information Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) has recorded a solid yield in the cultivation and harvest of beetroot for the 1399 solar year.
MAIL stated that in total, 5,000 metric tons of beetroot was harvested last solar year (April 2020 to March 2021) and that 2,910 metric tons was harvested in Takhar province alone.
MAIL reported that 194 hectares of agricultural land was used for the cultivation of beetroot last year in Takhar.
Other provinces where beetroot is grown in abundance is Herat, Ghor, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Kunduz, Ghazni and Kunar, the ministry said.
The total area under cultivation of beetroot last year around the country was 347 hectares of land, said the ministry.
Business
Afghan farmers harvested more than 2,500 tons of peppers last year
According to the Statistics and Information Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), 2,529 metric tons of peppers were produced in the country last year, of which 184 tons were bell peppers.
According to the ministry, Laghman province had the highest yield with over 400 tons while Helmand, Parwan, Kandahar, Takhar and Balkh also provided substantial yields, MAIL said.
Parwan province was however noted as being the most important producer of bell peppers in the country and last year, 280 hectares of land was cultivated for this purpose – land that yielded 30 tons of bell peppers.
Peppers are extremely popular in Afghanistan and are used fresh or dried in daily cooking.
As part of their efforts to promote farming and processing of products in the country, MAIL has distributed solar dryers to a number of women farmers across the country in a bid to help them dry fresh vegetables and fruits – in order to stop wastage.
Business
ADB approves $50 million grant for Afghanistan’s COVID vaccine campaign
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday approved a $50 million grant to help the Afghan government procure and deploy safe, high-quality COVID-19 vaccines, and strengthen the country’s capacity to implement its vaccine program.
The ADB said in a statement that the project will support the National Plan for COVID-19 Vaccination in Afghanistan by procuring and transporting six million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for priority segments of the population, as determined by the government.
“As Afghanistan continues to grapple with COVID-19, this project will help ensure that safe and high-quality vaccines are made available to the Afghan people,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.
“Making vaccines available to vulnerable groups and strengthening Afghanistan’s immunization program will help to save lives and is a vital step toward recovery.
This support is part of ADB’s strong commitment to helping Afghanistan overcome the pandemic and achieve a sustainable economic recovery,” Asakawa said.
Under its national plan, the Afghan government aims to vaccinate all eligible people including vulnerable groups, approximately 60 percent of the total population.
ADB’s COVID-19 Vaccine Support Project will provide financing to procure vaccines for at least 2.6 million people, or about 11 percent of the eligible population, including through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX)
Advance Market Commitment facility.
The grant will also strengthen the Ministry of Public Health’s capacity in planning,
communications, coordination, and implementation of the vaccine program at national and provincial levels.
According to the ADB, technical training including specialized gender sessions will ensure that vaccines are administered to women in a culturally sensitive manner and a waste management firm will be engaged to build capacity for proper disposal of medical waste.
ADB estimates that Afghanistan’s GDP contracted by five percent in 2020 as the pandemic forced business closures and disrupted supply chains.
Unemployment is projected to have risen from 23.9 percent in 2019 to 37.9 percent in 2020 adding to the negative pressures of increased costs of food,
housing, and health services.
ADB’s grant complements other development partners’ efforts and contributes to fostering growth in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation region through addressing pandemic risks and cross-border health threats.
Afghan health officials meanwhile said Tuesday that the number of coronavirus infections has increased in Afghanistan recently.
The Ministry of Public Health said 176 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths were reported in the past 24 hours across Afghanistan.
According to the ministry 28 others recovered in the mentioned time.
The ministry warned a lockdown will be imposed in major cities including Kabul if people fail to take the necessary precautions to help curb the spread of the virus.
Business
Strawberries hit record yield of almost 300 tons in 1399
Statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture show that in the 1399 solar year, 299 metric tons of strawberries were produced across the country.
The ministry said Herat, with 31 hectares of cultivated land, produced 155 metric tons of berries alone.
After Herat, Kunduz and Balkh provinces also recorded the second and third highest yield respectively.
According to the ministry strawberries are also grown in Faryab, Daikundi, Sar-e-Pul and Maidan Wardak provinces as well as a number of other provinces.
In total, last year, 62 hectares of land was used to cultivate this sweet, popular fruit.
The ministry has said that Afghanistan’s climate is conducive to the cultivation of strawberries, and that the cultivation of this fruit has been gradually promoted among the people for several years.
Strawberries are fruits rich in vitamins and nutrients and are sold on the local market for up to 200 AFN per kilogram.
U.S. general concerned about capability of Afghan national security forces
US aircraft carrier in Gulf likely to help cover US troop withdrawal
Afghan refs make history after being selected for AFC Cup matches
India records world’s biggest single-day rise in COVID cases
MAIL records beetroot yield of over 5,000 tons for 1399
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week
32 dead and over 160 injured in Egypt train crash
Sola: Challenges and opportunities regarding Afghan peace discussed
Tahawol: Ghani’s comments about Pakistan discussed
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns over troops withdrawal discussed
Zerbena: MRRD signs contracts of 94 development projects
Pas Az Khabar: Kabul car bomb blast discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Foreign envoys trying to persuade Taliban to attend Turkey Conference
-
Latest News5 days ago
97 people wounded after train derails in Egypt
-
Latest News4 days ago
No guarantees about Afghanistan’s future post-pullout: American NSA
-
COVID-194 days ago
Delhi heads for strict lockdown as COVID cases spike
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan urges Taliban to stay engaged in Afghan peace process
-
COVID-193 days ago
‘Monumental tragedy of epic proportions unfolding across India’
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kabul jolted by powerful explosion
-
Latest News3 days ago
Chad President Idriss Deby killed in battle