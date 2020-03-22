Breaking News

Maidan Shahr mayor survives gun attack – Kabul

Zarifa Ghafari Mayor of Maidan Shahr, the capital of Maidan Wardak province, has survived a gun attack in Kabul, the Interior Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

Unknown armed men opened fire on Ghafari’s vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Charahi Spinkalai area in PD^5 of capital Kabul city, but she escaped unharmed. 

According to the statement, no one was harmed in the shooting.

Immediately the motives behind the attack were not determined, but the Interior Ministry said that police has begun investigations.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Zarifa Ghafari – the first Afghan female mayor – was honored by the US Secretary of State with the International Women of Courage Award on Wednesday on March 5.

