Mahsa’s Murderers Sentenced to 30 Years in Jail

(Last Updated On: May 26, 2019)

A primary court in Kabul sentenced the murderers of Mahsaa, a six-year-old girl, to 30 years in prison on Saturday.

About three months ago, two men kidnapped Mahsa in ransom for money and later on killed her. The dead body of the innocent girl was found in PD15 of Kabul City.

Mahsa’s father asked the judge to sentence the culprits to death penalty but the court decided to sentence them to 30 years in prison because the murderers were underage.

However, the family of Mahsa rejected the court verdict and emphasized that the culprits must be executed.