Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush in Afghanistan
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Saturday.
The quake was felt at around 09:00 in the morning in Kabul capital.
The quake, was at a depth of 209 km the centre said.
This comes after an earthquake shook western Afghanistan on January 18, killing more than 20 people and destroying hundreds of homes, local authorities said.
The 5.6 magnitude tremor shook the western province of Badghis, bordering Turkmenistan, reducing brick homes to rubble, according to photos shared by local authorities, Reuters reported.
Mullah Janan Saeqe, head of the Emergency Operations Centre of the Ministry of State for Emergency Affairs, confirmed the death toll and said more than 700 houses had been damaged, Reuters reported.
The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
RSF speaks out over arrests and interrogations of Afghan journalists
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Friday condemned the recent surge in arrests and interrogations of Afghan journalists by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) intelligence agency known as the “Istikhbarat” and the Ministry for Promoting Virtue and Suppressing Vice.
The RSF also said such actions violate Afghanistan’s press law, which came into effect in 2015, and which is, according to IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, still valid.
RSF’s statement comes on the heels of the arrest and subsequent release of two Ariana News staff. Aslam Hijab and Waris Hassra were both arrested on Monday and held for 48 hours before being released unharmed.
According to RSF, since August 15, the day the IEA took control of Afghanistan, at least 50 journalists and media workers have been detained briefly or arrested by the police or Istikhbarat.
These arrests have lasted from several hours to nearly a week.
RSF stated that Istikhbarat has replaced the former republic’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) and while not just directly involved in arresting journalists, the agency is also believed to have made threatening phone calls and given out summonses for questioning in recent weeks.
Javad Sargar, the senior Istikhbarat official in charge of Department 53, which handles the media, recently horrified journalists by “inviting” them to stop covering certain subjects and stop asking certain journalists to participate in TV discussions, “if you don’t want me to rip your tongue out,” RSF reported.
“Threatening to rip out journalists’ tongues in order to prevent them from covering certain subjects is completely unacceptable,” said Reza Moini, the head of RSF’s Iran-Afghanistan desk.
“Journalists must be able to practice their profession without being under a permanent threat of arrest and torture. These unlawful threats, which violate Afghanistan’s media legislation, are all the more horrifying for coming at a time of growing harassment and increasingly restrictive rules for the right to news and information,” he said.
IEA closer to gaining recognition: Afghan Foreign Minister
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is inching closer towards international recognition, said Amir Khan Muttaqi in an interview with AFP.
In his first interview since returning from talks with Western powers in Oslo, Muttaqi also urged Washington to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets to help ease the humanitarian crisis.
No country has formally recognised the government installed after the collapse of the former government in August as US-led forces withdrew following a 20-year occupation.
But Muttaqi told AFP late Wednesday that Afghanistan’s new rulers were slowly gaining international acceptance.
“On the process of getting recognition… we have come closer to that goal,” he said.
“That is our right, the right of the Afghans. We will continue our political struggle and efforts until we get our right.”
The talks in Norway last month were the first involving the IEA on Western soil in decades.
Muttaqi said his government was actively engaged with the international community — a clear indication, he insisted, of growing acceptance
“The international community wants to have interaction with us,” he said. “We have had good achievements in that.
Muttaqi said several countries were operating embassies in Kabul, with more expected to open soon.
“We expect that the embassies of some of the European and Arab countries will open too,” he said.
But Muttaqi said any concessions the IEA made in areas such as human rights would be on their terms and not as a result of international pressure.
“What we are doing in our country is not because we have to meet conditions, nor are we doing it under someone’s pressure,” he said.
U.N. has millions in Afghanistan bank, but cannot use it
The United Nations has about $135 million in the bank in Afghanistan but is unable to use it because the Islamic Emirate-run central bank cannot convert it to the afghani currency, a senior U.N. official said on Thursday.
Abdallah al Dardari, head of the U.N. Development Programme in Afghanistan, said the United Nations had taken the U.S. dollars into the country and deposited it with the Afghanistan International Bank “with a clear promise from the central bank that fresh cash will be automatically converted to afghanis.”
“This did not happen,” he told the ACAMS Global Sanctions Space Summit, adding that UNDP itself has “$30 million stuck at AIB that I cannot convert to afghanis and without afghanis as you can imagine, we cannot implement all our programs.”
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), who seized power in August, banned the use of foreign currency in a country where U.S. dollars were common.
The IEA has long been under international sanctions, which the United Nations and aid groups say are now hindering humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, where more than half the country’s 39 million people suffer extreme hunger and the economy, education and social services face collapse.
Billions of dollars in Afghan central bank reserves and foreign development aid have been frozen to prevent it from falling into IEA hands. International banks are wary of breaching sanctions, leaving the United Nations and aid groups struggling to get enough money into the country.
Liquidity is also a problem. Al Dardari told Reuters in November that while there was about $4 billion worth of afghanis in the economy, only about $500 million worth was in circulation.
The United Nations and the World Bank are discussing a possible swap facility, aid groups and U.N. officials have said.
Al Dardari said on Thursday that this would allow cash for humanitarian operations to be paid into a mechanism abroad and then afghanis could be collected “from major traders and mobile companies from inside Afghanistan.”
He also said lessons could be learned from a program in Myanmar, where electronic payment systems bypassed the central bank. Myanmar’s military have been hit with a raft of sanctions by the United States and others since a coup a year ago.
