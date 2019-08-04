Magnetic IED Targets Private TV Channel Employees’ Bus  

(Last Updated On: August 4, 2019)

A magnetic IED went off at 5:30 pm on Sunday in the Fifth Street of Taimani in PD15, Kabul city, killing 2 people and injuring 4 others.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) confirms the incident and says that the Magnetic IED was planted in the car of Khurshid private TV channel employees’ bus.

However, the eyewitnesses of the incident say that the explosion occurred by a bike rider equipped with explosives.

Meanwhile, MOI confirms the number of death tolls, saying the bus has been destroyed partially.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

This comes as the media employees’ carrying buses have been targeted as well in the past.