(Last Updated On: October 25, 2018)

A magnetic bomb blast in Bagrami district of Kabul city left two people injured, an official said.

The Ministry of Interior Spokesman, Najib Danish said that the blast has targeted a vehicle related to the Attorney General Protection unit in Mirwais township in Bagrami district.

He added that the blast occurred at around 7:30 pm and wounded two people.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.