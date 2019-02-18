Mafia Elements in MoI Undermined Efforts of Afghan Police: Deputy Minister

(Last Updated On: February 18, 2019)

The existence of some mafia elements in the Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoI) has undermined the efforts of the Afghan police forces in the country, a senior official of the ministry told Ariana News on Monday.

Although MoI has repeatedly rejected the existence of widespread corruption and mafia elements in the police forces in the past, Khushal Sadat, the deputy interior minister for security affairs admitted that the presence of such people has challenged the efforts of the police personnel.

Sadat stressed that these figures who defamed the image of police forces have taken positions in MoI based on bribery and unfair relations.

The official warned that these mafia elements either respect the rule of law or face death.

Some military experts, meanwhile, said that if the government does not act against the powerful armed men and mafia in the leadership of police forces, its consequences will be “disastrous”.