Macron self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19

(Last Updated On: December 17, 2020)

French President Emmanuel Macron has been tested positive for Covid-19, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today. This diagnosis was established following an RTPCR test performed as soon as the first symptoms appeared,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Macron would be self-isolated for the next week.

“In accordance with the health instructions in force applicable to all, the President of the Republic [of France] will isolate himself for 7 days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” the statement read.

Earlier this week, France eased restrictions imposed to battle the second wave of the Covid-19 despite infection rates remaining high, the French AFP News Agency reported.

According to the report, over 17,000 new cases were registered on Wednesday, raising concerns ahead of the Christmas holidays.

At least 2,465,126 people in France have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, 59,472 people have died in France of the virus and 186,004 others have recovered.