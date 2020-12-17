Featured
Macron self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19
French President Emmanuel Macron has been tested positive for Covid-19, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Thursday.
“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today. This diagnosis was established following an RTPCR test performed as soon as the first symptoms appeared,” the statement said.
According to the statement, Macron would be self-isolated for the next week.
“In accordance with the health instructions in force applicable to all, the President of the Republic [of France] will isolate himself for 7 days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” the statement read.
Earlier this week, France eased restrictions imposed to battle the second wave of the Covid-19 despite infection rates remaining high, the French AFP News Agency reported.
According to the report, over 17,000 new cases were registered on Wednesday, raising concerns ahead of the Christmas holidays.
At least 2,465,126 people in France have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, 59,472 people have died in France of the virus and 186,004 others have recovered.
Featured
Qureshi meets with Taliban, calls for reduction in violence
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Wednesday that all parties involved in the peace process should fulfill their responsibilities.
Addressing a press conference following a meeting with the Taliban delegation led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Baradar in Islamabad, Qureshi stated: “If all burden were put on the shoulders of Taliban it would be unrealistic.”
Qureshi said the Taliban has “shared their point of views on why and how violence continues.”
“Our demand is that there must be a reduction [in violence] and this reduction could move toward a ceasefire,” he said.
“For a strong Afghanistan, a comprehensive and inclusive settlement is needed,” he noted.
Qureshi also urged the international community to continue its support for the infrastructural and economic development of Afghanistan.
“International community cannot breach its commitments; if they want to witness a strong and sustainable Afghanistan they must fulfill their commitments. And they should continue their responsibilities for reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan,” Qureshi stated.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani official said that in the meeting with the Taliban, “they (Taliban) acknowledged that continuing conflict is neither in their favor nor in the favor of Afghanistan.”
The Taliban delegation is in Pakistan on a three-day visit following the announcement last week that the peace talks teams were taking a three-week break. The Talks are expected to resume on January 5 next year in Doha.
“The visit of Taliban Political Commission delegation is part of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process with a view to facilitating the Intra-Afghan Negotiations, that commenced in Doha on 12 September 2020,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier Wednesday.
“Pakistan will continue to support an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace, stability, and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region,” the statement read.
The delegation is expected to meet with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan as well.
Featured
Afghanistan and Pakistan to work together to fight polio
Pakistan and Afghanistan will further strengthen cross-border cooperation next year by synchronizing campaigns to fight the polio virus.
According to Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Program, this was decided during a video conference on Tuesday between polio eradication teams in Afghanistan and in Pakistan.
The polio eradication teams of both countries agreed to continue sharing information and the synchronization of campaign dates in 2021 to tackle poliovirus transmission effectively, a statement issued by the Polio Eradication Program read.
“With intertwined communities and massive population movements between Pakistan and Afghanistan continued alignment of the vaccination schedule of both countries is critical to stop transmission of the virus,” the organization stated.
Rana Safdar, the Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program and EPI meanwhile said: “Pakistan and Afghanistan are committed to working together as one team to tackle the polio virus transmission.
“Historically such cooperation has played a major role in reducing the number of polio cases, and we are eager to maintain it,” he said.
Following up on Tuesday from the last meeting held in September, the teams analyzed challenges and opportunities and further agreed to notify each other on polio eradication progress and coordination.
Pakistan Polio Eradication Program said in the statement that such cross-border cooperation has been contributing significantly to improve both countries’ capacity to track the polio virus and vaccinate susceptible children, especially amongst mobile populations who frequently travel across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are currently the only two countries in the world that continue to report polio cases.
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in both countries, polio eradication campaigns and vaccinations at permanent transit points and cross border vaccination sites were suspended in both countries until August.
Business
Kandahar red pepper yields increase in push to promote vegetable farming
Officials at the Kandahar Department of Agriculture say that efforts to promote and encourage local farmers to plant red peppers have started to pay off and that by the end of this solar year, 3,500 acres of land would have been used to grow this popular vegetable.
Sayed Hafizullah Sayedi, head of agriculture, irrigation and livestock for Kandahar, said the fertile soil in Kandahar was extremely conducive to growing vegetables which is why red peppers, and other vegetables, grow so well in the province.
Sayedi said this year’s total yield, by end of March 2021, will be an estimated 2,000 tons after being harvested and dried.
Sayedi stated that dried red peppers sell for between 200 and 250 Afghanis per kilo on local markets, which, he said, provided a good income to farmers.
Literary elite commemorate ‘Rumi’s’ death anniversary
Afghanistan to ban popular PUBG war game
Macron self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19
Abdullah says reduction in violence is critical, issue needs to be prioritized
Ghani and Pakistan PM discuss latest progress on peace talks
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
Afghanistan ranked number 1 on Global Terrorism Index
MoI confirms 23 rockets fired on Kabul, leaving eight dead
Kabul residents start the day with two IED explosions
More than 70 killed or wounded across Afghanistan in under 24 hours
Pas Az Khabar: Waheed Omer’s reaction on Code 91 expenditure
Tahawol: Role of regional countries in the Afghan peace process
Sola: Peace talks teams announce a three-week break from negotiations
Morning News Show: Corruption in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show Part 2: Concerns raised over Badakhshan insecurity
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
AGO prosecutor gunned down in Kabul in targeted attack
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey pledges $15 million in military aid for ANDSF
-
Latest News4 days ago
MP’s driver and bodyguard killed in botched assassination attempt
-
Latest News2 days ago
Kabul Deputy Governor killed in magnetic IED explosion
-
Latest News4 days ago
Third leg of women’s cycling tour wraps up in Qargha
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ghani discusses security and border control plans at NSC meeting
-
Latest News4 days ago
Danish speaks out in support of rights for minority groups
-
Latest News4 days ago
US to reduce its troops to 2,500 by mid-January: Miller