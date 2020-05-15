COVID-19
Macaque monkey trial offers hope to develop effective Coronavirus vaccine
A Coronavirus vaccine has provided protection and immunity against Covid-19 in six rhesus macaque monkeys, BBC reported on Friday.
The vaccine which is now undergoing human clinical trials gives early hope, however, there is no guarantee this result will translate to people.
The trial was conducted in the US, involving researchers from the US government’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Oxford University.
BBC wrote, “The animals who had been given the vaccine, and were then exposed to SARS-CoV-2, had less of the virus in their lungs and airways which was then compared with the control group of monkeys which was not given the vaccine.”
The vaccine appeared to protect the monkeys against developing pneumonia.
This comes as the Rhesus macaques have similar immune systems to humans which gives the vaccine results early hopes.
Dozens of vaccines are being developed to diagnose, prevent, and cure the Coronavirus, however, the WHO stated on Thursday that the Coronavirus may never go away.
Coronavirus: Public Health Ministry warns of health crisis – Afghanistan
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 413 cases, total 5639
The total cases of COVID-19 in Afghanistan have risen to 5639, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.
According to the ministry, 413 new positive cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded as follow: 188 in Kabul, 35 in Ghazni, 34 in Kandahar, 30 in Nangarhar, 25 in Baghlan, 24 in Balkh, 20 in Samangan, 15 in Paktia, 9 in Maidan Wardak, 7 in Logar, 5 in Sar-e-Pul, 5 in Laghman, 5 in Nimruz, 4 in Paktika, 3 in Zabul, 2 in Panjshir, one in Khost and one in Faryab.
“The total infections have reached to 5639 in the country,” the Deputy Health Minister Wahid Majroh said.
The ministry said four people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, adding that total fatalities have reached 136.
Meanwhile, 43 patients have been recovered and discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 691 in the country.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the Coronavirus may never go away.
Speaking to the press in Geneva on Wednesday, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergency program, said that it is hard to predict when the virus would be eliminated.
Coronavirus cases rise to 5226 – Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health confirms that 259 new positive cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours.
According to the ministry, 49 people in Balkh, 29 people in Kandahar, 27 people in Kabul, 25 people in Takhar, 23 People in Nangarhar, 22 people in Herat, 10 people in Parwan and 10 others in Kunar were tested positive for the COVID-19.
It brings the total affected people to 5226 in the country.
Meanwhile, the health ministry blamed the citizens for not taking seriously the lockdown, warning it could lead to a humanitarian crisis as a result of the pandemic in Afghanistan.
“Streets are still crowded. People are not following health instructions, this devastating,” said Wahid Majroh, deputy minister of public health.
It comes as five people have died of the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 132 in Afghanistan.
The ministry added that 42 patients have been recovered and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.
“There is a greater need to expand awareness programs,” Shewai Sharq, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture said.
So far, 5226 people in Afghanistan and 39 others were infected with the COVID-19 abroad with 132 deaths and 648 recoveries.
