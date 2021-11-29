Latest News
Lush cosmetics shuts down its social media accounts globally
UK cosmetics company Lush shut down its Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat accounts globally on Friday, citing its concern about the harms of social media in the wake of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s revelations.
CEO Mark Constantine told the Guardian he was happy to lose $13 million that the company expects to lose by shutting their accounts.
“In the same way that evidence against climate change was ignored and belittled for decades, concerns about the serious effects of social media are going largely ignored now,” the company said in a press release.
Lush’s announcement came just ahead of one of the biggest days of shopping all year, and the brand fully expected that losing its pipelines to millions of customers could harm its business.
Lush’s Facebook and Instagram accounts had a combined 10.6 million followers, according to The Guardian.
“We’ve tightened up over the Covid period, it won’t destroy us,” Constantine told The Guardian, adding that Lush had “no choice” given Meta’s own research about Instagram’s adverse impact on teenage girls’ mental health.
“We’re talking about suicide here, not spots or whether someone should dye their hair blonde,” Constantine continued, telling The Guardian: “How could we possibly suggest we’re a caring business if we look at that and don’t care?”
Business
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
Afghanistan Industrial Association said Monday that Kabul recently exported 500 tons of talc powder to a number of countries including China, Spain and the UK.
Abdul Jabbar Safi, the head of the association, said: “Afghanistan has recently exported talc to Pakistan, Turkey, India, China, Spain, and the UK. Exports have resumed and we want to expand our exports.”
The association meanwhile also called for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to focus on the mining sector and provide facilities for the extraction of minerals in order to boost investment.
They also called on government to establish new policies around mining, also to boost investment in the sector.
Safi meanwhile said that since the mid-August takeover by the IEA, “illegal extractions of mines, as well as smuggling, have been prevented.”
Latest News
IEA in two-day talks with EU, highlight need for humanitarian aid
European Union officials held two days of talks with representatives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Doha this weekend to discuss a number of issues including the worsening humanitarian situation in the country.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, Afghanistan’s foreign affairs spokesman, said on Monday that both delegations exchanged views about the humanitarian, health, security, safe passage of travellers and the need for humanitarian assistance.
“The EU delegation expressed willingness to continue assisting Afghan people and informed about continued presence of an EU humanitarian office in Kabul providing humanitarian assistance,” Balkhi said in a tweet.
According to him, the Afghan delegation reassured the EU about security, and said the IEA stressed the need to move “forward through cooperation rather than pressure”.
According to a statement issued by the EU’s European External Action Service (EEAS), their delegation, led by EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson, the EU intends to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Afghans.
“Both sides underlined the necessity of humanitarian access and of men and women participating in assessing the needs for, and the delivery of, humanitarian assistance to ensure equal access for women, men and children,” the statement read.
While EU development assistance to Afghanistan remains suspended, the EU delegation expressed its willingness to consider providing substantial financial assistance for the direct benefit of the Afghan people, in addition to humanitarian assistance.
Such assistance, now known as humanitarian+, would be channelled exclusively through international organizations and NGOs, which would help to ensure essential services such as health and education and sustain the livelihoods of the population.
The EU delegation also noted the possibility of establishing a minimal presence on the ground in Kabul, but that it would directly depend on the security situation so as to ensure adequate protection of its staff and premises.
The Afghan delegation was led by acting Foreign Minister Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi and also included Sheikh Noorullah Munir, acting Minister of Education; Dr Qalandar Ibaad, acting Minister of Public Health; Mawlavi Mohammad Idris, the acting Governor of the Central Bank; as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Interior, and the General Directorate of Intelligence.
Latest News
Asian leaders attend regional summit, pledge to help Afghanistan
The leaders of several Asian countries pledged to provide assistance to Afghanistan during a summit in Turkmenistan on Sunday.
The countries, which are part of the 10-member Economic Cooperation Organization that includes Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan and six former Soviet nations, called for the removal of trade barriers and the development of new transport corridors across the region, VOA reported.
The Asian nations also pledged to help stabilize Afghanistan.
Speaking at the summit, Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi said the Islamic world needs to pool efforts to help avert a “catastrophe that could foment chaos and conflict.”
He said countries in the region need to move quickly to help rebuild the Afghan economy, shore up the country’s health care and education systems and offer humanitarian assistance, VOA reported.
Alvi also stated that a stable Afghanistan would allow the implementation of long-stalled infrastructure projects, including a gas pipeline, railways and power grids linking countries in the region.
Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said that these projects would help offer “colossal cooperation prospects and help attract foreign investment,” which would strongly benefit Afghanistan and its neighbors.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Afghanistan’s economic meltdown could trigger a massive refugee exodus that would affect the entire region.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also offered help, saying that Afghanistan desperately needs food, fuel and financial assistance as winter sets in.
Zerbena: Export of Afghanistan’s talc powder to foreign counties discussed
Saar: Interview Mufti Latifullah Hakimi, Head of the IEA’s Clearing of Ranks Commission
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
US robot company offers $200,000 to use volunteer’s face for robot
Lush cosmetics shuts down its social media accounts globally
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader makes rare public appearance
Save Lives! Donate Today to Help Prevent A Catastrophe in Afghanistan
55 ISIS-K militants surrender in Nangarhar
Three people killed in Nangarhar explosions
We need to stand up against terror in Afghanistan: NATO chief
Zerbena: Export of Afghanistan’s talc powder to foreign counties discussed
Saar: Interview Mufti Latifullah Hakimi, Head of the IEA’s Clearing of Ranks Commission
Zerbena: China’s interest in investing in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Zerbena: Standardization in projects discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA says girls schools and universities will reopen next year
-
World5 days ago
Authorities in Pakistan burn confiscated drugs worth 1.3 billion dollars
-
Latest News4 days ago
Italy takes in National Geographic’s green-eyed ‘Afghan Girl’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Small Australian firm wrongly named as IEA cannabis partner
-
World4 days ago
Car bomb attack kills at least eight in Somalia, officials say
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: Interior Ministry’s directions to Islamic Emirate commanders discussed
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan delivers another consignment of aid to Afghanistan