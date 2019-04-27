Loya Jirga’s Agenda Is Unknown Yet: Participants

(Last Updated On: April 27, 2019)

Members of the Consultative Loya Jirga on Peace have no idea what will be discussed in the upcoming Jirga, some of the participants said on Saturday.

“So far it is unknown what issues will be discussed in this Jirga. It is clear that the objective of the Jirga is peace but what issues will be discussed to reach to this objective, what is important is unknown yet,” said Rahmatullah Ziarmal, a participant from eastern Nangarhar province.

Sayed Ahmad Jawadi, another participant said that he hasn’t received the agenda of the Jirga yet.

Most of the critics say that campaign for President Ashraf Ghani is the main part of the Peace Jirga but participants say they will only discuss peace and reconciliation in the Jirga.

“I’m not here to campaign for elections, we are here for the sake of peace,” said Sediqa, a member of the Jirga.

Meanwhile, Ziaulhaq Amarkhail an official appointed by President Ghani to organize the Jirga said the agenda of the Jirga will be distributed on Sunday.

“Staff of Loya Jirga Secretariat will describe the goal, the agenda and timetable of the Jirga to the participants and we are fully prepared,” Amarkhail said.

Meanwhile, Hamid Nezami the Head of “Kabul Youth Council” claims that he secured the highest vote but someone else was chosen instead of him.

“I received the highest vote but when I went to receive my card I was told someone else has been chosen instead of you,” Mr. Nezami said.

The Consultative Peace Jirga is due to be organized on April 29 in the capital Kabul where around 3,000 people from all walks of society will come together to discuss peace and reconciliation with the Taliban insurgent group.