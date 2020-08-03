Latest News
Loya Jirga on fate of Taliban prisoners to convene Friday in Kabul
The Afghan government will convene a Consultative Loya Jirga on Friday in Kabul to decide the fate of the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners who are on the group’s list.
For this Jirga, the Presidential Palace is yet to release details but officials have said the expected participants would be the same as those who participated in the last Peace Jirga along with members of the High Council for National Reconciliation.
“Loya Jirga will be held on August 7th. It is in continuation of the Consultative Jirga for Peace. Members are the same from the previous Jirga which will be divided into different categories such as civil society, media, and people’s council … the commission that is tasked for convening the Jirga will provide further details by tomorrow,” said Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for the Presidential Palace.
A Loya Jirga is a mass national gathering that brings together representatives from the various ethnic, religious, and tribal communities in Afghanistan.
The Jirga, or “grand council” is a centuries-old tradition that is convened at times of a national crisis or to settle a national issue.
Historically, it has been used to approve a new constitution, declare war, choose a new king, or to make sweeping social or political reforms.
A question that’s been raised however is why did the government not convene a Loya Jirga on the release of the other 4,600 Taliban prisoners – who have already been freed.
Some lawyers believe however that this latest move, to hold a Loya Jirga, is purely symbolic and holds no legal authority.
Nasrullah Stanikzai, a law expert, said: “No one is authorized to forgive the Taliban prisoner. The Loya Jirga doesn’t have legal status. Its decisions don’t have a legal base. How can they resolve a legal issue? Political pressure has made the government release 4,500 Taliban prisoners. This Jirga, which is scheduled on Friday, is a symbolic and political move.”
In addition to this, the government has called for the Jirga – which will bring together scores of people – amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In April last year, a peace Jirga brought together more than 3,200 delegates.
The Ministry of Public Health does not, however, see this as an issue and feels participants should simply adhere to precautionary measures and health guidelines.
“Undoubtedly, we will consider all precautionary measures, and based on the health directives, it will not be a problem to hold a Loya Jirga,” said Mohammad Jawad Osmani, the Acting Health Minister.
Meanwhile, the Second Vice President, Sarwar Danesh, has told the US Deputy Ambassador to Kabul that holding the Jirga on the fate of the 400 controversial Taliban prisoners is a positive move toward intra-Afghan talks.
So far, the release of the 5,000 Taliban prisoners, as per the Doha agreement between the US and the Taliban, has been a stumbling block in the way of talks.
However, over 4,500 prisoners have already been released but 400 are still behind bars.
Some Afghan government officials and Western allies have in the past few weeks raised concerns over at least 200 of these prisoners. Many of them are said to have been the masterminds behind serious attacks over the past few years.
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on COVID-19
Prison attack ends but Jalalabad city remains under total lockdown
Afghan security forces have brought the Jalalabad prison situation under control, but the streets of the city remain empty after a total lockdown was imposed.
Residents were told earlier Monday to stay indoors and all shops were closed.
The Afghan Army’s Chief of Staff Gen. Yasin Zia also arrived in the city late morning to lead the operation.
By Monday mid-afternoon the prison situation was under control and five attackers had been killed, officials confirmed.
However, clearing operations were still underway in a shopping mall opposite the prison which another group of attackers had occupied.
The gunbattle lasted 20 hours and started on Sunday evening when Daesh militants detonated a car bomb outside the gates of the city’s prison.
An estimated 1,700 prisoners were being held in the facility at the time of the attack – many of the Daesh fighters.
During the attack, hundreds of prisoners escaped but droves were rounded up by security forces who were forced to divert manpower to go after the escapees.
Some prisoners who had been arrested told Ariana News that six attackers entered the prison and ordered them to leave. The prisoners were told that if they did not leave they would be killed by the assailants.
A security source said that the prisoners who escaped include Taliban members, Daesh militants, and criminals.
The attack started just after 6.30 pm on Sunday night and continued through the night and into Monday.
Nangarhar governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, meanwhile said the death toll had risen by mid-afternoon to 30 and 50 wounded.
He said the victims include prisoners, security forces and civilians.
Zahir Adil, a spokesman for the provincial health directorate, told Ariana News that 13 of those wounded were in a critical condition.
This attack started just a day after Afghanistan’s intelligence services announced the Afghan special forces had killed a high-ranking Daesh member in an operation in eastern Afghanistan.
A statement late Saturday by the National Directorate of Security said the slain militant was Assadullah Orakzai, an intelligence leader for the IS affiliate (Daesh) in Afghanistan. The statement said he was killed near Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. IS has its headquarters in the province.
Orakzai was suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in Afghanistan.
Hundreds of prisoners rounded up as Jalalabad prison attack continues
Almost eighteen hours into the Jalalabad prison attack, Afghan security forces are still trying to bring the situation under control and round up escaped prisoners.
Officials have said that hundreds of prisoners who escaped during the attack have since been caught.
Some prisoners who have been arrested told Ariana News that six attackers entered the prison and ordered them to leave. The prisoners were told that if they did not leave they would be killed by the assailants.
A security source said that the prisoners who escaped include Taliban members, Daesh militants, and criminals.
The attack started just after 6.30 pm on Sunday night and has continued through the night and Monday morning.
Daesh, which claimed responsibility, detonated a car bomb outside the prison on Sunday evening, blowing the gate open. Militants then stormed the facility.
In the ensuing gun battle, hundreds of prisoners escaped.
It is believed, however, that Daesh militants took control of two prison towers earlier and that some prisoners have taken up arms and are fighting alongside the attackers. However, there has been no official confirmation of these reports.
Nangarhar governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, meanwhile said the death toll has risen to 21 and 43 wounded.
He said the victims include prisoners, security forces, and civilians.
Zahir Adil, a spokesman for the provincial health directorate, told Ariana News that 13 of those wounded are in a critical condition.
This attack started just a day after Afghanistan’s intelligence services announced the Afghan special forces had killed a high-ranking Daesh member in an operation in eastern Afghanistan.
A statement late Saturday by the National Directorate of Security said the slain militant was Assadullah Orakzai, an intelligence leader for the IS affiliate (Daesh) in Afghanistan. The statement said he was killed near Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. IS has its headquarters in the province.
Orakzai was suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in Afghanistan.
