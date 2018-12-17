Lower House to Summon Five Ministers Over Budget Spending Next Week

(Last Updated On: December 17, 2018)

The Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) said on Monday that the legislative body will summon five ministers next week over failure to spend their development budgets.

The ministers of Public Works, Telecommunication, Justice, Transport, and Counter-narcotics will respond to MPs’ questions over their failure to spend more than 70 percent of development budgets for 1396 solar year.

Irfanullah Irfan, deputy secretary of the house said that the decision to summon the ministers has been taken based on 90th and 91st articles of the constitution.

The lawmakers stressed that the ministers may face no vote of confidence if they failed to gain the satisfaction of the Lower House members.

“The ministers will be summoned because of their poor management and failure to spend development budgets,” said MP Gul Pacha Majidi. “The ministers should come and response. If they failed to give a satisfactory response, then the house will take decisions against them.”

It comes as last year the Lower House has given no vote of confidence to seven members of the government’s cabinet over failure to spend their development budgets.