Lower House Summons IEC Chairman

(Last Updated On: April 04, 2018 6:03 pm)

The Lower House of Parliament has summoned the head of Independent Election Commission (IEC) to explain the challenges ahead of holding the upcoming elections.

The lawmakers have stated that the constitution is clearly violated in the electoral process and nearly 50 percent of people cannot participate in the election process with the current situation.

“While the Presidential election should be announced on October, the parliamentary election is scheduled to be held in this month,” said Nematullah Ghafari, representative of Helmand.

Ali Akhlaqi, representative of Ghazni also added, “Nearly 50 percent of people cannot participate in the election process due to the security problems. Currently, 70 percent of women do not have identity cards.”

In the meantime, IEC head, Abdul Badi Sayad has assured that the upcoming election will be held independently and without any intervention.

“ We assure people to not allow corruption and fraud in the election process. We are committed to considering the national interest in our plans and the process will be completely transparent,” Sayad added.

IEC has recently announced October 20 as the date for the country’s parliamentary and district council elections.