Featured
Looking back at the Afghan war on the day peace talks start
Saturday, September 12, 2020 will be remembered in history as a historic day for Afghanistan as long-awaited peace talks finally get underway between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
After months of challenges, particularly around the release of Taliban prisoners, negotiating teams from both sides, along with high-ranking foreign officials, including US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, have converged on Doha in Qatar for the opening ceremony – a momentous occasion not only for Afghanistan but for all its international partners and stakeholders.
It has been a long and treacherous road, leading to this point, but the juncture now has been welcomed by all – Afghans in particular.
In the past month, much has happened. President Ashraf Ghani called a Loya Jirga, or grand council, to decide on the fate of 400 high-risk Taliban prisoners as their release had been a precondition to the Doha agreement between the US and the Taliban in February.
This agreement had been the first concrete step towards the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.
In the weeks that followed the Loya Jirga, prisoners were released – except for six that were transferred to Qatar.
This was seen as the last stumbling block in the way of talks and after Thursday’s sudden move to fly the prisoners to Doha, announcements were made by the US, the Afghan government, the Qatar government and the Taliban that talks would start Saturday.
With that, all parties to the talks immediately headed for Doha – on the 19th anniversary of the deadly 9/11 attacks in the US.
Since then, Afghanistan has been at war – with more than 100,000 civilians having been killed.
Here is a chronology of Afghanistan’s history over the past 19 years.
Septenber 11, 2001 – US involvement in Afghanistan is triggered by the twin suicide attacks on the United States plotted in Afghanistan by al Qaeda militant leader Osama bin Laden, a Saudi who was there under Taliban protection.
October 7, 2001 – US forces begin air campaign with strikes on Taliban al Qaeda forces. Small numbers of US special forces and CIA agents soon slip into Afghanistan to help direct the bombing campaign and organise Afghan opposition forces.
November 13, 2001 – US-backed Northern Alliance forces enter Kabul as the Taliban withdraw south. Within a month, Taliban leaders have fled from southern Afghanistan into neighbouring Pakistan.
December 2001 – US forces bomb the Tora Bora cave complex in eastern Afghanistan where bin Laden is hiding, but he slips over the border into Pakistan and disappears.
December 22, 2001 – Hamid Karzai, an ethnic Pashtun opponent of the Taliban, is sworn in as interim leader.
May 2, 2003 – US officials declare an end to major combat operations in Afghanistan.
President George W. Bush turns the US focus to preparing for the invasion of Iraq. This allows the Taliban to gradually return, at first in the south and east.
February 17, 2009 – Barack Obama, in his first major military decision as president, orders 17,000 more combat troops to Afghanistan to tackle an intensifying insurgency. The 17,000 reinforce 38,000 US troops and 32,000 from some 40 NATO allies and other nations already in Afghanistan.
August 20, 2009 – Second Afghan presidential election. Karzai retains power after a dispute with his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, fuelled by allegations of major election fraud.
May 1, 2011 – Bin Laden is killed in a raid by US forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
2011 – The number of US forces in Afghanistan peaks at about 100,000 as part of a surge that involves intensified CIA drone attacks on Taliban and other militants in Pakistan.
December 2011 – US officials say US diplomats have held about half a dozen secret meetings with Afghan Taliban contacts over 10 months, mostly in Germany and Qatar.
December 28, 2014 – The US combat mission is officially concluded after the withdrawal of most combat troops and a transition to an “Afghan-led” war. Nearly 10,000 US troops remain, though, with a focus on training Afghan forces and counter-terrorism.
August 21, 2017 – Eight months after being sworn in, US President Donald Trump announces his administration’s new strategy on Afghanistan following a “comprehensive review”. He says the US “must seek an honorable and enduring outcome” to the longest war in American history. “We will no longer use American military might to construct democracies in faraway lands, or try to rebuild other countries in our own image. Those days are now over.”
September 4, 2018 – Afghan-born US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad is appointed US special representative to seek negotiations with the Taliban.
October 12, 2018 – Khalilzad is reported to have met Taliban representatives in Doha, where they have set up their political office. There are said to already have been earlier meetings, including US State Department officials meeting insurgent leaders earlier in July to have “talks about talks”.
February 29, 2020 – After months of on-off talks, the United States signs a troop withdrawal agreement in Doha with the Taliban. The deal includes a 14-month timeline for the withdrawal of all US and NATO troops from Afghanistan as well as guarantees from the Taliban that it will prevent militant groups including al-Qaeda from using Afghan soil to threaten the security of the United States and its allies.
April 9, 2020 – After initially resisting releasing prisoners demanded by the Taliban on security grounds, the Afghan government releases around 100 of the 5,000 demanded by the insurgent group. Over the following months it continues to release prisoners, but the process stalls at the final 400, who are accused of some of Afghanistan’s greatest crimes.
August 9, 2020 – President Ashraf Ghani agrees to release the final 400 prisoners after consulting with the Loya Jirga, paving the way to peace negotiations with the Taliban in the Qatari capital, Doha.
– Chronology source: Reuters
Featured
Tajik delegation wraps up 2-day official trip to Kabul
A delegation from Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security wrapped up an official working visit to Kabul on Friday after meeting with high-ranking Afghan officials over strengthening security in both countries and the region.
Tajikistan’s delegation, led by committee chairman Saymumin Yatimov, met with Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, the Chairman of the High Council of National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah along with other ministers and security advisors to President Ashraf Ghani.
Discussions were held on enhancing the security situation in both countries and the region, border protection, the fight against international terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking and other challenges and threats faced by both nations.
Issues around communication, energy security and economic projects were also discussed.
According to a statement by the Tajikistan government, both sides fully agreed to work together to fight safety and security threats and stated that the two countries will continue to “strengthen and expand integration and relations in the political, economic, cultural and security spheres, thereby contributing to peace, stability and stability in the region.”
“It was stressed that the end of the war in Afghanistan and the prevention of the destructive activities of special services and political circles of some countries with the use of international terrorist groups are the most important factors in ensuring security.”
It was also decided that visits by officials between the countries need to be organized on a more regular basis and that “the long borders between the two countries should be transformed into safe and friendly borders.”
Afghanistan and Tajikistan have fostered a close relationship since the fall of the Taliban in 2001.
The two countries share deep cultural ties and mutual security and economic interests. While Afghanistan is trying to expand trade with its northern neighbor for economic gains, Tajikistan favors a stable Afghanistan to tackle cross-border drug trafficking and terrorist activities threatening Dushanbe.
Tajikistan sits on Afghanistan’s northeastern border, lying adjacent to the Afghan provinces of Badakhshan, Takhar, Kunduz, and Balkh.
The 1,206km border largely follows the course of the Amu Darya and Panj Rivers.
Featured
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
The Afghan peace talks team, led by Chairman of the High Council for Afghanistan Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah arrived in Doha Friday night, ahead of the start of talks with the Taliban Saturday.
On arrival, the negotiating team was given a red-carpet welcome at the Doha airport and welcomed by Qatar’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al-Marikhi.
Soon after his arrival, Abdullah issued a short tweet saying: “Arrived in Doha, Qatar to attend the opening ceremony of the intra-Afghan peace talks. During my stay I will attend & speak at opening ceremony. I also would meet leaders of the host state, heads of delegates, & representatives of the participant countries.”
Reports indicate that representatives from at least 30 countries will attend Saturday’s opening ceremony – including all Afghanistan’s neighboring countries and India.
Featured
ArtLords offer wise words of advice to Afghan peace negotiators
As the political rhetoric ramps up and the world’s focus turns to Doha, Qatar, for the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations on Saturday, Kabul’s much-loved ArtLords posted a message and artwork on Twitter that was fun, inspiring but also quite poignant.
Co-founder of the group of mural artists, Omaid Sharifi, said in his message: “Sending you all our best wishes and prayers for the start of #IntraAfghanTalks in #Doha #Qatar.”
He then offered words of inspiration in line with what will probably be a tense situation for members on both sides of the talks table.
He suggested they “paint together during the coffee breaks & on the sidelines of your meetings. Listen to music. Have empathy. Be kind and also smile at each other [from] time to time.”
Devoid of political diction, the simple words carry an important message – a message to all delegates to stay calm, to treat each other with respect, and to show some semblance of sensitivity.
Sending you all our best wishes and prayers for the start of #IntraAfghanTalks in #Doha #Qatar. Paint together during the coffee breaks & on the sidelines of your meetings. Listen to music 🎼. Have empathy. Be kind 🧡 and also smile 😊 at each other time to time. #ArtLords #Peace pic.twitter.com/MT2NT1kwOz
— Omaid H. Sharifi-امید حفیظه شریفی (@OmaidSharifi) September 11, 2020
The words are also a true reflection of what this well-known and much-admired group of alternate activists stand for.
ArtLords, co-founded by Sharifi and Kabir Mokamel, are a group of artists who have transformed the grey blast walls that dominate the streets of Kabul into politically inspired murals.
Established in 2014, ArtLords is a movement of artists and volunteers who aim to help social transformation and behavioral change through the power of art.
In a recent message posted on their website, ArtLords stated that during the Taliban regime, from 1996 to 2001, women were locked in their houses and any form of art was banned.
“This is a perilous time for the people of Afghanistan, especially for the women and artists,” the group stated.
In line with this, they have called on artists from around the world to contribute a concept, design, play, or a painting in solidarity with the women and art in Afghanistan.
“Team ArtLords will paint or perform your art in Afghanistan,” they said.
ArtLords are the only organization that advocates for art in the front-line of war against terror and oppression.
Looking back at the Afghan war on the day peace talks start
Tajik delegation wraps up 2-day official trip to Kabul
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
ArtLords offer wise words of advice to Afghan peace negotiators
Full US troop withdrawal will depend on Taliban’s level of commitment: Pompeo
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
RB Leipzig reach CL Semi-final just 11 years after its formation
Democrat Harris rebukes Trump in historic campaign-trail debut with Biden
Australian Fortescue interested to invest in Afghanistan mining sector
IMF, Afghanistan reach preliminary agreement over Extended Credit Facility
Pas Az Khabar: Attack on VP Saleh’s convoy
Tahawol: Former US Diplomat criticizes Saleh’s remarks about Durand Line
Morning News Show Part2: Security situation of Ghazni discussed
Morning News Show Part2: Obstacles on the way of starting peace talks
Morning News Show Part2: Delays in start of intra-Afghan talks
Trending
- Featured13 hours ago
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
- Business4 days ago
New border crossing with Iran planned to tie in with Khaf-Herat railway line
- Featured5 days ago
Afghan Security Forces convoy targeted by Taliban in Maidan Wardak
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Situation of Afghan refugees in Iran
- Business5 days ago
9,000 goods containers held up for months by Pakistani officials
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban attack Abshar district in Panjshir
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s imports discussed
- Pas az khabar5 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Afghan Parliament criticizes gov’t of implementing Distarkhan-e-Millie plan