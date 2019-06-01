Long Impasse over House Speaker Angers Lawmakers

(Last Updated On: June 1, 2019)

A number of lawmakers on Saturday emphasized that a fundamental solution must be sought to end the ongoing impasse in the Lower House of Parliament.

Expressing their dissatisfaction, the lawmakers insist that the people’s hopes must not be turned into disappointment.

“The people are expecting us to serve them. We want an immediate solution to the problem so we can start our main responsibilities which are monitoring the government and approving the laws,” said Khudadad Urfani, a lawmaker from Ghazni province.

However, some lawmakers emphasize that the issue over the parliament speaker is resolved and no one should ignite the tensions anymore.

“According to the parliament’s internal affairs procedure, 244 votes were casted and 123 votes secured by Mr. Rahmani is the majority,” said Abdul Aziz Hakimi, an MP from Parwan province.

Meanwhile, Mirwais Yasini, a lawmaker from eastern Nangarhar province said that legal solutions are available to end the impasse.

Yasini hoped that a newly formed committee of ten members may solve the problem after Eid days.

About two weeks ago, lawmakers in the Afghan parliament divided after the interim speaker of the House announced Mir Rahman Rahmani, an MP from Parwan province, as the new speaker of the House and his rival rejected to accept his defeat.