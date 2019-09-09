Logar Traffic Police Chief Killed in Taliban Attack

(Last Updated On: September 9, 2019)

An Afghan traffic police official was killed in an attack by the Taliban militants in eastern Logar province, a local official said on Monday.

Shahpoor Ahmadzai, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that Ajmal, the chief of Logar traffic police was killed in an attack by the Taliban militants in Mohammad Agha district of the province.

Ahmadzai added that the incident occurred while the traffic official was on his way to his home late on Sunday night.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incident.

Logar is among the insecure provinces in the east part of Afghanistan where the Taliban fighters are actively operating in a number of its district.