Breaking News

Logar Provincial Council Member Killed – Kabul

Ariana News Leave a comment 0 Views

(Last Updated On: March 8, 2020)

Nasir Ghairat, a member of the provincial council of Logar was killed by unknown armed men in Kabul city, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The incident took place in the Kart-e-Naw area in PD^8 of Kabul city at around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the statement, two of Ghairats’ bodyguards were killed and his driver was wounded in the incident.

The motives behind the attack are yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, police have begun investigations, so far, no one has been arrested over the incident.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tags

About Ariana News

Avatar

Check Also

Taliban attack kills 7 civilians in Herat: official

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2020)At least seven civilians including children were killed and 17 …

Copyright © 2020 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News