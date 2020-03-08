Logar Provincial Council Member Killed – Kabul

(Last Updated On: March 8, 2020)

Nasir Ghairat, a member of the provincial council of Logar was killed by unknown armed men in Kabul city, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The incident took place in the Kart-e-Naw area in PD^8 of Kabul city at around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the statement, two of Ghairats’ bodyguards were killed and his driver was wounded in the incident.

The motives behind the attack are yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, police have begun investigations, so far, no one has been arrested over the incident.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.